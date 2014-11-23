Baylor rolls to 49-28 win over Oklahoma State

WACO, Texas -- Baylor kept its foot on the gas.

The seventh-ranked Bears, still chasing a Big 12 championship and a possible berth in the College Football Playoff, raced past Oklahoma State 49-28 on a rainy Saturday night at McLane Stadium.

Baylor quarterback Bryce Petty, who finished with 262 passing yards, threw a couple of early over-the-top haymakers, then the Bears turned to their running game to wear down the Cowboys.

Baylor (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) ran for 317 yards, Shock Linwood gained 113 on 21 carries and scored on an 11-yard run, and Devin Chafin added 106 yards and scored three times.

Linwood said he preferred the rainy-day setting.

“Growing up as a kid, playing video games, I always played them in the rain,” Linwood said. “On a rainy day, give it to me.”

Although there were no lightning delays, rain soaked McLane Stadium most of the night. Baylor took advantage of a dry spell right after the opening kickoff when Petty threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Jay Lee and a 54-yarder to Corey Coleman.

“When we got out there and it wasn’t raining early in the game, we felt like we had to get it while we could,” Baylor coach Art Briles said.

“We did that. Other than that, we really didn’t have a change. We ran the ball a lot more tonight than we would have normally. That had to do with having a lead and trying to get out of the game with a victory.”

Oklahoma State starting quarterback Daxx Garman didn’t play after concussion-like symptoms kept him out of practice for two days in preparation for the Baylor game. Mason Rudolph started in place of Garman and the Cowboys (5-6, 3-5) employed a conservative game plan.

Rudolph attempted just 14 passes through the first three quarters. When Oklahoma State had a chance to cut into Baylor’s two-touchdown lead on its first three possessions in the third quarter, the Cowboys rushed eight times and Rudolph was sacked the only time he dropped back to pass.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said he did not look back and regret the conservative approach. The Cowboys rushed for just 17 yards in the third quarter and 63 in the second half, but Gundy applauded that effort.

“We started to run the ball more aggressively in the middle of the third quarter and the fourth quarter and we need to start the game out that way,” Gundy said.

When Oklahoma State failed to make a dent in Baylor’s lead early in the second half, the Bears eventually took firm command.

Linwood’s 11-yard touchdown and Chafin’s third score put Baylor ahead 42-14 with 14:21 left in the fourth quarter.

After a productive fourth quarter, Rudolph finished 13-of-25 for 281 yards and two touchdowns. However, Baylor safety Orion Stewart intercepted a Rudolph pass to end the Cowboys’ last chance to swipe the momentum in the fourth quarter.

“It looks like he played OK,” Gundy said. “He made some mistakes. He had a couple of poor throws and obviously he made a mistake there at the end on the interception. But overall I thought he competed.”

Oklahoma State kept Baylor from running away in the first half as Rudolph hit wide receiver David Glidden on a fade route for an 8-yard touchdown with a second left before halftime.

Rudolph’s touchdown pass cut Baylor’s lead to 28-14 going to the break.

The Bears had staked a three-touchdown lead after two Chafin touchdown runs and two Bryce Petty TD passes and finished the first half with 362 total yards.

Baylor clicked on offense from the beginning as it took the Bears just two plays to score on their game-opening offensive series. Petty hit wide receiver Jay Lee on a flag route for a 65-yard touchdown, putting the Bears in front 36 seconds into the game.

The Baylor defense forced Oklahoma State to go three-and-out on its first possessions, allowing the Bears offense to go quickly back to work.

This time, Baylor needed only three plays to go 80 yards as Petty connected with wide receiver Antwan Goodley for 26 yards, then tossed a 54-yard touchdown pass to Corey Coleman, running the same route that Lee scored on two minutes earlier.

Baylor had a 14-0 lead 2:36 into the first quarter as it threatened to bury the Cowboys.

But Oklahoma State minimized the damage when cornerback Ramon Richards intercepted Petty at the Bears’ 43.

The Cowboys moved inside the Baylor 10 on Rudolph’s 34-yard completion to Glidden, and cashed in on the turnover on running back Desmond Roland’s 1-yard run.

NOTES: Oklahoma State entered the game with a dominating 16-2 advantage in the series in the Big 12 era and the Cowboys were the only Big 12 team to defeat the Bears on their way to a conference title last season. ... Baylor now has a 15-game home winning streak, going back more than two years to Oct. 13, 2012, when the Bears fell 49-21 vs. TCU. ... Baylor is 16-0 at home when ranked in the top 25 under coach Art Briles.