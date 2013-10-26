Preview: Oklahoma State at Iowa State

Thirteenth-ranked Oklahoma State looks for its third consecutive victory when it hits the road to take on Iowa State. J.W. Walsh was pulled in favor of Clint Chelf during the 24-10 win over Texas Christian and coach Mike Gundy admitted he won’t reveal his starting quarterback until game time. “We won’t publicly name one,” Gundy said. “We’ll let those guys practice and then we’ll see how it goes this week.”

The Cowboys were ranked second in the country the last time they paid a visit to Ames in 2011, but were stunned 37-31 in double overtime. Iowa State has dropped three games in a row and was outgained by 540 yards in last week’s 71-7 loss to Baylor. Another upset win over Oklahoma State would be a welcome relief for the Cyclones, who face their third ranked opponent in as many weeks.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Net. LINE: Oklahoma State -13

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (5-1, 2-1 Big 12): Walsh was 9-for-18 with two interceptions and while Chelf wasn’t much better (10-for-25, 178 yards, interception), he led the Cowboys to a pair of touchdowns and a 17-0 halftime lead. Shaun Lewis was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after making eight tackles and recovering a fumble against TCU. Oklahoma State is ranked 28th in total defense (355.2 yards per game) under first-year coordinator Glenn Spencer.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (1-5, 0-3): Sam B. Richardson has thrown for 1,255 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. Linebacker Jeremiah George made a career-high 18 tackles against Baylor and ranks fifth nationally with 11.5 per game while three Iowa State players are ranked in the top seven nationally in solo tackles - Jacques Washington (third, 7.0) and George and Sam E. Richardson (tied for seventh, 6.5). Quenton Bundrage has emerged as the Cyclones’ top receiver and leads the team with 25 catches and four touchdowns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma State is 26-18-3 all-time against Iowa State, including a 31-10 victory last year.

2. The Cowboys have put up 20 or more points in 45 straight games.

3. Iowa State has conceded 144 points in its last three contests.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 24, Oklahoma State 23