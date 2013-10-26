FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oklahoma State 58, Iowa State 27
October 26, 2013

Oklahoma State 58, Iowa State 27

No. 13 Oklahoma State 58, Iowa State 27: Desmond Roland ran for a career-high 219 yards and four touchdowns as the visiting Cowboys manhandled the Cyclones.

Clint Chelf finished 10-of-25 for 78 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1 Big 12). The Cowboys scored two defensive touchdowns, as Tyler Johnson returned a fumble for a score and Justin Gilbert returned an interception for a touchdown.

Sam B. Richardson was 6-of-15 for 95 yards and rushed for 64 more before being knocked out of the game in the second quarter for Iowa State (1-6, 0-4). Grant Rohach threw for 97 yards and a score, going 12-for-21 in relief of Richardson, and Quenton Bundrage caught two touchdown passes.

Oklahoma State jumped out to an early 21-0 lead, courtesy of Roland’s 2-yard plunge, Gilbert’s 31-yard interception return and Charlie Moore’s 8-yard touchdown reception. Iowa State got on the board after Bundrage hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Richardson before the Cowboys answered with Roland’s 6-yard run. The Cyclones then reeled off 13 straight points on DeVondrick Nealy’s 11-yard scoring scamper and Bundrage’s 20-yard touchdown grab to make it 28-20 at halftime.

Oklahoma State added to its lead on Ben Grogan’s 22-yard field goal midway through the third quarter. The Cowboys made it 38-10 on Roland’s 58-yard touchdown run at 6:38 of the quarter. Oklahoma State then put the game out of reach with Johnson’s 54-yard scoop and score followed by Roland’s fourth touchdown of the game. The teams traded late touchdowns, but it was too little, too late for Iowa State.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma State has scored 20 or more points in 46 straight games. … Richardson’s 51-yard run in the second quarter was the longest of the season for Iowa State. … The Cowboys have won five of their last seven meetings with the Cyclones.

