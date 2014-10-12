(Updated: REMOVES “wide receiver” in front of Jhajuan Seales and extra “for” in graph 4 ADDS “early in the fourth quarter” in graph 5 ADDS “overall” to final note of GAME NOTEBOOK)

No. 18 Oklahoma State 27, Kansas 20: Tyreek Hill returned a kickoff 99 yards for the game-winning touchdown as the visiting Cowboys held off a late rally by the Jayhawks to win their fifth straight game.

Hill, who returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown in last week’s 37-20 victory over Iowa State, also caught four passes for a team-high 52 yards and finished with 170 all-purpose yards for Oklahoma State (5-1, 3-0 Big 12). Daxx Garman, sacked four times and on the run for much of the afternoon, completed 17-of-31 passes for 161 yards with a touchdown and an interception while Desmond Roland rushed for a game-high 87 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

Junior Michael Cummings made his first start of the season at quarterback for Kansas (2-4, 0-3) and completed 20-of-37 passes for 288 yards while also rushing for a touchdown. Nick Harwell caught a game-high seven passes for 91 yards and Corey Avery rushed for 38 yards and touchdown for the Jayhawks, who finished with a 379-275 edge in total yards.

Kansas took a 7-3 lead midway through the first quarter on a 1-yard run by Cummings, but Oklahoma State responded with 17 unanswered points to take a 20-7 halftime lead. Roland started the streak with a 33-yard touchdown run and, after Ben Grogan connected on a 25-yard field, Garman connected with Jhajuan Seales, who made an acrobatic grab in the back of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown pass.

The Jayhawks, who got a 23-yard touchdown run by Avery early in the fourth quarter, came back to tie it with 6:55 to go on Matthew Wyman’s second field goal of the half – a 35-yarder that capped an impressive 14-play drive. But Kansas, which had kicked away from Hill for most of the game, elected not to on the ensuing kickoff and paid the price as the reigning Big 12 200-meters indoor champion found a crease and blazed untouched up the left sideline for the game-winning touchdown.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma State extended its streak of scoring 20 or more points to 58 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the nation. ... Grogan had a streak of 12 consecutive made field goals snapped when he missed a 33-yarder late in the second quarter. ... Oklahoma State has won its last six trips to Kansas dating to 1994 and won 10 of the last 11 overall meetings with the Jayhawks.