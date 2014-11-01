Preview: Oklahoma State at Kansas State

Oklahoma State heads to No. 11 Kansas State for Saturday’s prime-time match-up missing its high-powered offense. The Cowboys’ offense has been one of the nation’s most explosive during the past five seasons, but Oklahoma State has scored a combined 19 points in back-to-back losses. The Cowboys now face a Kansas State team that has been solid defensively and is coming off a shutout of Texas.

“I think, fundamentally, we have just gotten better and better (on defense),” Wildcats’ coach Bill Snyder said during his Tuesday press conference. “I think there is a tough-mindedness that permeates the vast majority of the defense.” There’s toughness on the offense, too, where quarterback Jake Waters has played through a shoulder injury. Waters has passed for at least 200 yards in eight straight games, hasn’t had a turnover in four games and has seven rushing touchdowns.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Kansas State -14

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (5-3, 3-2 Big 12): The Cowboys averaged 5.2 offensive touchdowns per game during 2010-13 but have just 24 through eight games this season, including one offensive score in their last 10 quarters. The offensive line has struggled to protect Daxx Garman (1,735 yards, 11 TDs, nine interceptions) or open running lanes and the Cowboys didn’t have many explosive plays in losses to West Virginia and Texas Christian. Tyreek Hill, who leads the Big 12 with 150.2 all-purpose yards per game, can give Oklahoma State a spark.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (6-1, 4-0): The league-leading Wildcats are allowing just 99.3 rushing yards per game and used a strong pass rush and solid coverage to limit Texas’ passing game last week. Waters (64.8 completion percentage) has thrown for 1,655 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions, including a team-high 43 passes to Tyler Lockett for 588 yards and four scores. Charles Jones passed Waters as the Wildcats leading rusher and has 388 yards and nine touchdowns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma State’s Emmanuel Ogbah leads the Big 12 with eight sacks.

2. Kansas State is ranked first nationally in fewest total penalty yards (207) and second in fewest penalties (25).

3. Oklahoma State WR Jhajuan Seales, who was suspended for the West Virginia game after being arrested on a complaint of public intoxication on Oct. 19, will play Saturday.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 35, Oklahoma State 17