No. 20 Oklahoma State 33, Kansas State 29: J.W. Walsh found Charlie Moore for the go-ahead touchdown with 4:13 remaining as the host Cowboys held off the mistake-prone Wildcats in a seesaw Big 12 affair.

Walsh accounted for 276 yards and added a rushing score for Oklahoma State (4-1, 1-1 Big 12), which forced five turnovers and benefited from 12 penalties from Kansas State (2-3, 0-2). The lead changed hands seven times while the win was the Cowboys’ fourth straight at home over the Wildcats.

Kansas State sophomore quarterback Daniel Sams set several career highs, including 27 carries for 118 yards in the most extensive action of his career. Sams passed for 181 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another, but threw three interceptions.

Sams capped an 11-play drive to open the second half with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Torell Miller to give the Wildcats their third lead of the game. Kansas State turned the ball over on each of its next three drives, but Oklahoma State was forced to settle for two field goals despite starting two of those possessions from inside the Wildcats’ 22.

Kansas State pulled ahead 29-23 with 6:09 left on another 11-play drive and a two-point conversion, but the Cowboys needed less than two minutes to retake the lead on Moore’s only catch of the game. Ben Grogan converted his fourth field goal following an interception and Daytawion Lowe picked off Sams with less than a minute remaining after the Wildcats had crossed midfield.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Wildcats committed 10 penalties for 82 yards in the first half. Oklahoma State, which was penalized once for seven yards, was not flagged until a pass interference call midway through the fourth quarter. … The Cowboys managed only 16 yards on their four third-quarter possessions and did not register a first down in the second half until the game-winning drive. … Kansas State WR Tyler Lockett, who entered Saturday leading the conference with 469 receiving yards, appeared to suffer a hamstring injury in the second quarter after completing a long route. He did not return to the game and finished with two catches for six yards.