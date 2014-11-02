No. 11 Kansas State 48, Oklahoma State 14: Curry Sexton had nine catches for 159 yards and a touchdown as the host Wildcats downed the Cowboys.

Jake Waters went 19-of-28 for 223 yards for Kansas State (7-1, 5-0 Big 12), hitting Tyler Lockett for six passes for 94 yards and a score. Charles Jones added 43 rushing yards and a pair of touchdown runs.

Daxx Garman went 12-of-23 for 148 yards and two interceptions for Oklahoma State (5-4, 3-3). Tyreek Hill rushed for 102 yards - the Cowboys’ first 100-yard rusher of the season - and James Washington had three catches for 33 yards.

Hill capped the Cowboys’ opening drive with a 2-yard TD run but Morgan Burns returned the ensuing kickoff 86 yards to tie it with 11:36 left in the first. Dante Barnett’s interception set up Jones’ first rushing touchdown and Waters hit Sexton for a 17-yard score for a 21-7 lead early in the second.

Waters found Lockett for a 20-yard TD to open the second half and Jones scored three plays after an Oklahoma State fumble to push the lead to 38-7 early in the fourth quarter. Backup quarterback Joe Hubener added a 1-yard score after a 64-yard pass to Sexton before Ramon Richards’ 38-yard interception return ended Kansas State’s run of 45 unanswered points with 7:48 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma State was without RB Desmond Roland, who was with his family after his mother passed away this week. ... Lockett (2,877) passed Jordy Nelson (2,822) for No. 2 on Kansas State’s career receiving yards list and tied Quincy Morgan (23) for the second-most career TD receptions. He trails his father Kevin Lockett (1993-96) in both categories. ... Kansas State’s Matthew McCrane hit field goals from 37 and 53 yards to improve to 8-of-8 this season.