FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas State 48, Oklahoma State 14
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
November 2, 2014 / 4:01 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas State 48, Oklahoma State 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 11 Kansas State 48, Oklahoma State 14: Curry Sexton had nine catches for 159 yards and a touchdown as the host Wildcats downed the Cowboys.

Jake Waters went 19-of-28 for 223 yards for Kansas State (7-1, 5-0 Big 12), hitting Tyler Lockett for six passes for 94 yards and a score. Charles Jones added 43 rushing yards and a pair of touchdown runs.

Daxx Garman went 12-of-23 for 148 yards and two interceptions for Oklahoma State (5-4, 3-3). Tyreek Hill rushed for 102 yards - the Cowboys’ first 100-yard rusher of the season - and James Washington had three catches for 33 yards.

Hill capped the Cowboys’ opening drive with a 2-yard TD run but Morgan Burns returned the ensuing kickoff 86 yards to tie it with 11:36 left in the first. Dante Barnett’s interception set up Jones’ first rushing touchdown and Waters hit Sexton for a 17-yard score for a 21-7 lead early in the second.

Waters found Lockett for a 20-yard TD to open the second half and Jones scored three plays after an Oklahoma State fumble to push the lead to 38-7 early in the fourth quarter. Backup quarterback Joe Hubener added a 1-yard score after a 64-yard pass to Sexton before Ramon Richards’ 38-yard interception return ended Kansas State’s run of 45 unanswered points with 7:48 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma State was without RB Desmond Roland, who was with his family after his mother passed away this week. ... Lockett (2,877) passed Jordy Nelson (2,822) for No. 2 on Kansas State’s career receiving yards list and tied Quincy Morgan (23) for the second-most career TD receptions. He trails his father Kevin Lockett (1993-96) in both categories. ... Kansas State’s Matthew McCrane hit field goals from 37 and 53 yards to improve to 8-of-8 this season.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.