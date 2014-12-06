Preview: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

No. 16 Oklahoma figured it would be in line for a Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff at this point in the season, but that is not the case. Rival Oklahoma State will try to add one more disappointment when it visits the Sooners in the annual Bedlam game on Saturday. Oklahoma’s three losses have all come against conference foes in the top 10 of the CFP rankings, and the Sooners are down to their second-string quarterback.

The Cowboys are still trying to choose a quarterback as they take one last stab at gaining bowl eligibility. “We have both quarterbacks (junior Daxx Garman and freshman Mason Rudolph) that are healthy and practicing, getting equal reps,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy told reporters. “We’ll make a game-time decision on which quarterback we’ll end up playing, one that we feel gives us the best chance to win after this week’s practices.” The Cowboys are likely spending some of that practice time trying to figure out a way to stop Sooners running back Samaje Perine, who is coming off an FBS-record 427 yards against Kansas on Nov. 22.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Oklahoma -20

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (5-6, 3-5 Big 12): The Cowboys were 5-1 and undefeated through three conference games before falling hard in five straight losses to TCU, West Virginia, Kansas State, Texas and Baylor by an average of 26.6 points. Rudolph got his first chance as a starter at Baylor on Nov. 22 and threw for 281 yards and a pair of touchdowns while guiding Oklahoma State to 28 points – its biggest offensive output during the losing streak. “(Rudolph) did a good job of maintaining poise,” Cowboys offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich told reporters. “…We knew that he was a confident young man, but to see it in the lights was a really good thing.”

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (8-3, 5-3): Quarterback Trevor Knight has missed the last two games and will sit again due to a neck injury, leaving Perine to pick up most of the slack. The freshman responded with 213 yards and three TDs against Texas Tech on Nov. 15 before his record-setting day against Kansas. “The guy is just so exceptional in everything that he does,” Sooners coach Bob Stoops told reporters of Perine. “We were thinking about resting him, and then someone said he only needs 35 more yards (for the record), and you know, that’s just too close not to do it, and there’s too much time left in the game.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma has won five in a row at home in the series.

2. The Cowboys are trying to earn bowl eligibility for a school-record ninth straight season.

3. Sooners WR Derrick Woods was removed from the team indefinitely due to a violation of team rules.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 42, Oklahoma State 28