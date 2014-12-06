Oklahoma State 38, Oklahoma 35 (OT)

Oklahoma State 38, No. 16 Oklahoma 35 (OT): Tyreek Hill ran back a punt 92 yards for a touchdown with 45 seconds left to force overtime and Ben Grogan won it with a 21-yard field goal as the visiting Cowboys stunned the Sooners in the annual Bedlam game.

Mason Rudolph completed 19-of-35 for 273 yards and two touchdowns as Oklahoma State (6-6, 4-5 Big 12) gained bowl eligibility. Brandon Sheperd caught seven passes for a career-high 156 yards and two scores while Desmond Roland ran for two TDs for the Cowboys, who overcame a 14-point deficit and ended a five-game slide.

Samaje Perine ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with an apparent ankle injury and fullback Aaron Ripkowski celebrated his senior day with two touchdowns on the ground and a receiving score for Oklahoma (8-4, 5-4), which failed to score in overtime when kicker Michael Hunnicutt hooked a 44-yard attempt left. Oklahoma State moved easily inside the 10-yard line on its possession before Grogan booted the game-winner.

Rudolph needed two plays to put Oklahoma State in the end zone with 4:51 left on a 43-yard hookup with Sheperd that made it 35-28. The Cowboys looked like they were done when Rudolph was intercepted with just over three minutes left, but the Sooners were forced to punt and a running-into-the-kicker penalty gave Oklahoma State a second chance before Hill ripped up the middle to tie it.

Perine and Roland traded rushing scores in the first quarter and Perine’s 9-yard TD gave Oklahoma a 21-14 lead with 6:53 left in the first half. Thomas flipped a 2-yard pass to Ripkowski to make it a 28-14 gap at the break, and the fullback’s 1-yard burst capped an 83-yard drive and restored a 14-point advantage with 7:54 left in the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sooners top WR Sterling Shepard left the game after aggravating a groin injury on his first touch. … Oklahoma State entered the game the only team in the country without a fumble recovery until Larry Stephens came up with a loose ball in the third quarter – the same play on which Perine was injured. … The Cowboys snapped a five-game losing streak on the road versus the Sooners.