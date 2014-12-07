Oklahoma State 38, Oklahoma 35 (OT)

Oklahoma State 38, No. 16 Oklahoma 35 (OT): Tyreek Hill ran back a punt 92 yards for a touchdown with 45 seconds left to force overtime and Ben Grogan won it with a 21-yard field goal as the visiting Cowboys stunned the Sooners in the annual Bedlam game.

Mason Rudolph completed 19-of-35 for 273 yards and two touchdowns as Oklahoma State (6-6, 4-5 Big 12) gained bowl eligibility. Brandon Sheperd caught seven passes for a career-high 156 yards and two scores while Desmond Roland ran for two TDs for the Cowboys, who overcame a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit and ended a five-game slide.

Samaje Perine ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with a severely sprained left ankle and fullback Aaron Ripkowski celebrated his senior day with two touchdowns on the ground and a receiving score for Oklahoma (8-4, 5-4), which failed to score in overtime when kicker Michael Hunnicutt hooked a 44-yard attempt left. Oklahoma State moved easily inside the 10-yard line on its possession before Grogan booted the game-winner.

Rudolph needed two plays to put Oklahoma State in the end zone with 4:51 left in a regulation on a 43-yard hookup with Sheperd that made it 35-28. The Cowboys looked like they were done when Rudolph was intercepted with just over three minutes left, but the Sooners were forced to punt and a running-into-the-kicker penalty gave Oklahoma State a second chance before Hill ripped up the middle to tie it.

Perine and Roland traded rushing scores in the first quarter and Perine’s 9-yard TD gave Oklahoma a 21-14 lead with 6:53 left in the first half. Thomas flipped a 2-yard pass to Ripkowski to make it a 28-14 gap at the break, and the fullback’s 1-yard burst capped an 83-yard drive and restored a 14-point advantage with 7:54 left in the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sooners top WR Sterling Shepard left the game after aggravating a groin injury on his first touch. … Oklahoma State entered the game as the only team in the country without a fumble recovery until Larry Stephens came up with a loose ball in the third quarter – the same play on which Perine was injured. … The Cowboys snapped a five-game losing streak on the road versus the Sooners.