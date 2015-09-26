Preview: Oklahoma State at Texas

Texas’ near comeback against California has the host Longhorns feeling more confident ahead of Saturday’s Big 12 Conference opener against No. 22 Oklahoma State. Redshirt freshman Jerrod Heard has breathed life into the Texas offense but the Longhorn defense will have its hands full trying to slow Mason Rudolph and the Cowboys’ high-scoring offense.

“Coaches are doing a great job now of getting guys the ball, utilizing the talent we have on this offense,” senior running back Johnathan Gray told the media early in the week. “I think we have the missing pieces to the puzzle. Our offense is ready right now.” The Longhorns - who had 163 yards and two plays of 20-plus yards in the season-opening loss to Notre Dame - are averaging 463.5 yards and seven explosive plays since giving Jay Norvell the play-calling duties and Heard the starting gig. The Cowboys, who have won their last three games at Texas, join Georgia Tech and West Virginia as the only teams ranked in the top 20 nationally in scoring offense and scoring defense. Oklahoma State’s David Glidden and Texas’ John Burt and Daje Johnson are big-play threats for a pair of offenses that like to throw the ball deep.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Oklahoma State -3

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (3-0): Rudolph (62-of-90 for 947 yards, five TDs and one INT) has connected with Glidden (12 catches, 283 yards, three TDs) for six 20-plus receptions, including three scores. The Cowboys are tied for eighth nationally in scoring defense (11.7 points) and forced eight turnovers but their nonconference schedule featured three non-Power 5 squads with a combined 1-7 record. Emmanuel Ogbah and Jimmy Bean lead the defensive front with a combined 6.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss.

ABOUT TEXAS (1-2): Heard (247 rushing yards, 25-of-39 for 494 yards, two TDs, one INT) leads the Longhorns in rushing after his record-setting performance in the 45-44 loss to Cal. “Jerrod took over,” Gray told the media. “He’s stepping up, becoming a key guy in our offense. We need more guys like that, to say ‘Give me the ball, move out the way, let me go score.'” Johnson (11 catches, 190 yards) and Burt (six catches, 182 yards, one TD) lead the team in receiving but the Longhorns haven’t gotten the ground game going (165 yards per game).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Freshman LB Malik Jefferson leads Texas and is ranked third in Big 12 with 27 total tackles.

2. Opponents have converted on 56.3 percent of third-down plays against Texas, ranking the Longhorns second-to-last nationally.

3. Oklahoma State has won 40 of its last 45 games against unranked opponents.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 36, Texas 24