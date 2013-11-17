Oklahoma State 38, Texas 13

(Updated: CORRECTS McCoy yards in 3rd graph)

No. 10 Oklahoma State 38, No. 24 Texas 13: Clint Chelf passed for 197 yards and a pair of touchdowns and rushed for 95 and two scores as the visiting Cowboys handed the Longhorns their first Big 12 defeat.

Charlie Moore caught six passes for 83 yards and a touchdown and Justin Gilbert ran an interception back 43 yards for a score as Oklahoma State (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) grabbed its sixth straight victory. The Cowboys can take over first place in the Big 12 by knocking off Baylor next week.

Case McCoy went 26-for-39 for 221 yards but was intercepted three times for Texas (7-3, 6-1). Malcolm Brown ran for 73 yards and a score and Mike Davis caught nine passes for 112 yards.

Chelf broke for an 18-yard TD run early in the first quarter to put Oklahoma State on top and scrambled in from 4 yards out to make it a 14-3 gap with 7:31 left in the first half. Brown capped a 75-yard drive with a 7-yard score for Texas less than four minutes later but Chelf got that back on a 12-yard TD pass to Tracy Moore with 1:15 remaining in the second and Gilbert’s interception return with 18 seconds left spread it out to 28-10 at the break.

The Longhorns marched 84 yards on the opening drive of the third quarter but had to settle for a field goal. McCoy was intercepted by Caleb Lowry later in the third and Chelf needed one pass to tack on the final score, hitting Charlie Moore for a 21-yard TD.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gilbert picked off McCoy twice in the contest but went down hard on the second, staying on the ground for several minutes as trainers examined his shoulder before walking to the sideline. … Oklahoma State has won in each of its last three visits to Texas. … The Longhorns were playing their first game since RB Johnathan Gray (Achilles) and DT Chris Watley (knee) went down with season-ending injuries.