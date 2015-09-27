Grogan’s field goal lifts No. 24 Oklahoma State over Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Saturday’s Big 12 Conference-opening matchup between No. 24 Oklahoma State and Texas was billed as a potential shootout, but it was actually decided by which team made the fewest mistakes or, more importantly, the last mistake.

Oklahoma State kicker Ben Grogan nailed a 40-yard field goal with six seconds left to lift the struggling and mistake-prone Cowboys to a 30-27 victory against Texas on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

For the second week in a row, a special teams gaffe in the final seconds cost the Longhorns a chance to get into overtime.

On Sept. 19 against Cal, kicker Nick Rose missed a point-after that would have tied the game and Texas lost 45-44. On Saturday, punter Michael Dickson, working at his 24-yard line with 42 seconds left, dropped a snap and corralled it just long enough to get off a kick that went minus-6 yards, giving Oklahoma State a final chance for Grogan’s winning field goal.

”It’s a tough lesson to endure two weeks in a row, but we just have to learn to finish,“ Texas coach Charlie Strong said. ”We have some plays here today, but we didn’t make them when we needed to the most. There are a lot of concerns about this team, but we will go back to work because that’s what we do.

Texas (1-3, 0-1 Big 12) forced three turnovers, two of which were returned for touchdowns - a 34-yard fumble return by defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway and a 41-yard interception by defensive back Holton Hill.

But the Longhorns had a hard time getting out of their own way as well, as penalties nullified two touchdowns and erased an interception deep in Oklahoma State territory - all in the first 32 minutes. Texas were flagged for 16 penalties for 128 yards; even Strong picked up one for unsportsmanlike conduct in the fourth quarter on a drive that allowed Oklahoma State to kick the tying field goal.

“We just have to pay more attention to the details, the little things that makes a difference in a win or a loss,” Ridgeway said. “The only way we can get this bad taste out of our mouths is to win a game and we’ll keep fighting to get there.”

Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0) rolled to touchdowns on its first two possessions, culminating its drives with a 17-yard pass from quarterback Mason Rudolph to wide receiver Brandon Sheperd and a 4-yard keeper by backup quarterback J.W. Walsh.

Texas answered with a pair of field goals by Rose, from 41 and 46 yards, before the game turned toward the Longhorns with a huge gaffe by Rudolph.

Working at his 45-yard line early in the second quarter, Rudolph dropped the football while setting up to pass and without getting hit. The loose ball bounced straight to Ridgeway, who stepped through a tackle attempt by Rudolph and rumbled to a 34-yard TD return that brought the Longhorns to within 14-13.

After a 34-yard field goal from Grogan pushed the Oklahoma State lead back to 17-13, the Longhorns took possession at their 3-yard line.

Texas drove the 97 yards on 12 plays and took a 20-17 lead on a 7-yard keeper by former starting quarterback Tyrone Swoopes, who swept around left end while being escorted by three blockers. The Longhorns ran on nine of the march’s 12 plays and went to the second half with a 158-45 advantage in rushing yardage.

Both teams added touchdowns in a rough-and-tumble third quarter. Oklahoma State took a 24-20 advantage on a 1-yard TD pass from Walsh to fullback Jeremy Seaton at the 8:12 mark. The Longhorns reassumed the lead when Hill intercepted Rudolph’s pass and returned the pick 41 yards for a score.

”We gave them two touchdowns,“ Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. Our defense for the most part corralled them pretty well. I was really proud of our team for finding a way to win and do so on the road in a tough environment.”

The Cowboys tied the game on Grogan’s 41-yard field goal with 2:30 left, setting the table for the end game.

“I had already put it in my mind that the game was going to come down to a field goal to win it, so I wasn’t worried about it much,” Grogan said.

Texas had just 48 yards of total offense in the second half as the Oklahoma State defense clamped down on quarterback Jerrod Heard and his lanes for scrambling.

NOTES: Texas senior WR Marcus Johnson, who was injured in the season opener against Notre Dame, caught his first pass of the season when Heard hit him with a 47-yard bomb on Texas’ second possession. ... Representatives of the Florida Citrus Bowl and scouts from the New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns were in the press box at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. ... The Longhorns are 1-3 for the first time since 1956, the year before legendary coach Darrell Royal was hired at Texas.