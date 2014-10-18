Preview: Oklahoma State at Texas Christian

Something will look familiar when No. 15 Oklahoma State visits No. 12 Texas Christian in a key Big 12 clash Saturday. The Horned Frogs’ offense - which is averaging 45.8 points - has been revamped by first-year co-offensive coordinator Doug Meacham, who spent eight seasons on Cowboys coach Mike Gundy’s staff. “Doug is in there and he’s running our system,” Gundy said during Monday’s press conference. “(He‘s) spreading people out and allowing (Trevone Boykin) to be the thrower that he is. They look the same way that we did years ago, except they’re running their quarterback a little bit more.”

Boykin, who leads TCU in rushing and is ranked seventh nationally in total offense, has several offensive weapons around him. The Horned Frogs defense, which allowed 782 yards to Baylor last week, will have its hands full with a balanced Cowboys offense that will try to get the ball to speedster Tyreek Hill. The junior wideout is second in the conference in all-purpose yards, has a kickoff return for a touchdown in consecutive games and is averaging 11 yards per touch.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FS1. LINE: Texas Christian -8.5.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (5-1, 3-0 Big 12): Daxx Garman has thrown for 1,361 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions since taking over for the injured J.W. Walsh on Sept. 6. The Cowboys have five receivers - led by Brandon Sheperd’s 18 receptions for 299 yards and two scores - with at least 13 catches, and Desmond Roland has at least one rushing touchdown in each of the team’s last seven games. Emmanuel Ogbah continues to wreak havoc on the defensive line, tallying 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (4-1, 1-1): Boykin (1,463 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions with 305 rushing yards and three scores) is one of seven players from the power five conferences to lead his team in passing and rushing. Kolby Listenbee has a team-high 418 receiving yards after back-to-back 100-yard games and joins Josh Doctson and Deante’ Gray with three TDs apiece. Despite the big numbers allowed against Baylor, TCU leads the Big 12 in sacks (3.8), tackles for loss (8.6), third-down defense (27.8) and turnover margin (1.4).

EXTRA POINTS

1. TCU has scored a touchdown on its opening possession in all five games this season while also recording the first 14 points.

2. Oklahoma State has scored 20 or more points in 58 consectuive games dating back to the start of the 2010 season, which is the longest active streak and second-longest in FBS history (USC, 63 between 2002-06).

3. Horned Frogs RB B.J. Catalon (268 rushing yards, 6 TDs) and Brigham Young’s Adam Hine are the only players this season with touchdowns by rush, reception and kickoff return. Hill needs a rushing score to join the group.

PREDICTION: Texas Christian 31, Oklahoma State 24