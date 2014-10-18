Texas Christian 42, Oklahoma State 9

No. 12 Texas Christian 42, No. 15 Oklahoma State 9: Trevone Boykin recorded a career-high 451 yards of total offense and threw for three touchdowns as the Horned Frogs routed the visiting Cowboys.

Boykin went 26-of-39 for a career-high 410 yards and added 41 yards on the ground for Texas Christian (5-1, 2-1 Big 12). Josh Doctson had seven catches for a career-high 225 yards and two touchdowns and B.J. Catalon rushed for 102 yards and two scores.

Daxx Garman went 10-of-25 for 132 yards and two interceptions for Oklahoma State (5-2, 3-1), which was outgained 675-258. Desmond Roland rushed for 84 yards and David Glidden had five catches for 59 yards.

Catalon scored two plays after an early interception and Boykin hit Doctson in stride for a 77-yard touchdown on the next drive for a 14-0 TCU lead with 7:42 left in the first quarter. Doctson added an 84-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter and Catalon escaped for a 35-yard score on fourth-and-inches for a 28-9 lead with 1:53 left in the half.

Boykin hit Deante’ Gray for a 22-yard score on the opening drive of the third quarter and Aaron Green capped the scoring with a 4-yard run seven minutes later. The Cowboys were held to field goals in their three first-half red-zone trips and never threatened in the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: TCU failed to score on its opening drive for the first time this season but did jump to a 14-0 lead for the sixth time in as many games. ... The Horned Frogs have at least one sack and one interception in eight straight games, the longest such streak in the nation. ... The loss snaps Oklahoma State’s streak of 58 games scoring at least 20 points.