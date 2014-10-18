FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas Christian 42, Oklahoma State 9
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 18, 2014 / 11:48 PM / 3 years ago

Texas Christian 42, Oklahoma State 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 12 Texas Christian 42, No. 15 Oklahoma State 9: Trevone Boykin recorded a career-high 451 yards of total offense and threw for three touchdowns as the Horned Frogs routed the visiting Cowboys.

Boykin went 26-of-39 for a career-high 410 yards and added 41 yards on the ground for Texas Christian (5-1, 2-1 Big 12). Josh Doctson had seven catches for a career-high 225 yards and two touchdowns and B.J. Catalon rushed for 102 yards and two scores.

Daxx Garman went 10-of-25 for 132 yards and two interceptions for Oklahoma State (5-2, 3-1), which was outgained 675-258. Desmond Roland rushed for 84 yards and David Glidden had five catches for 59 yards.

Catalon scored two plays after an early interception and Boykin hit Doctson in stride for a 77-yard touchdown on the next drive for a 14-0 TCU lead with 7:42 left in the first quarter. Doctson added an 84-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter and Catalon escaped for a 35-yard score on fourth-and-inches for a 28-9 lead with 1:53 left in the half.

Boykin hit Deante’ Gray for a 22-yard score on the opening drive of the third quarter and Aaron Green capped the scoring with a 4-yard run seven minutes later. The Cowboys were held to field goals in their three first-half red-zone trips and never threatened in the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: TCU failed to score on its opening drive for the first time this season but did jump to a 14-0 lead for the sixth time in as many games. ... The Horned Frogs have at least one sack and one interception in eight straight games, the longest such streak in the nation. ... The loss snaps Oklahoma State’s streak of 58 games scoring at least 20 points.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.