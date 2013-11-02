Preview: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State will try to stretch its winning streak to five games against No. 15 Texas Tech when the No. 12 Cowboys travel to Lubbock for Saturday night’s Big 12 matchup. The Red Raiders are the first ranked team Oklahoma State will face this season and they entered the week tied for fifth in the nation at 537.1 total yards a game. Texas Tech is coming off its first loss of the season, however, and is 1-7 in the month of November over the last two years.

Oklahoma State’s strength lies in its run game as Desmond Roland is coming off a career-high 219 rushing yards and four touchdowns last weekend in a 58-27 victory at Iowa State and Jeremy Smith is second in the Big 12 with eight rushing TDs. The quarterback situation is more unsettled for the Cowboys and coach Mike Gundy said this week he’s planning to play Clint Chelf and J.W. Walsh against the Red Raiders. Texas Tech’s best offensive weapon has been tight end Jace Amaro, who has emerged as one of the top pass catchers in the conference.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox. LINE: Texas Tech -2.5

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (6-1, 3-1 Big 12): Josh Stewart is leading the Cowboys in receptions and receiving yards for the second straight season, leaving him 16 yards short of becoming the seventh player in school history to reach 2,000 receiving yards for his career. Stewart was limited to 20 yards or less in two of the last three games, however. Chelf hasn’t helped Stewart’s productivity, completing 38 percent of his passes in the seven quarters since he took over for Walsh.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (7-1, 4-1): The Red Raiders are looking to beat a ranked opponent for the second time this season, something they haven’t accomplished since 2008. Davis Webb has passed for at least 385 yards in each of the last three games, including seven touchdown passes in that span, but was intercepted twice in last week’s 38-30 loss to Oklahoma, causing some to wonder if Baker Mayfield would regain the starting job he lost to a knee injury earlier this season. Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury put those thoughts to rest by announcing Webb will make his fourth consecutive start Saturday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma State has scored 20 or more points in 46 straight games, this longest active streak in the country and second longest since 1978.

2. Fourteen players for the Cowboys have produced a play of 20 yards or more this season.

3. Texas Tech lost its previous five games televised on Fox.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 42, Texas Tech 38