Oklahoma State 52, Texas Tech 34

No. 12 Oklahoma State 52, No. 15 Texas Tech 34: Clint Chelf accounted for 299 yards and four touchdowns and Desmond Roland rushed for three scores as the visiting Cowboys pulled away in the second half of the Big 12 game to win their fifth straight against the Red Raiders.

Chelf completed 18-of-34 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 88 yards on six carries and scoring twice. Jhajuan Seales caught three passes for 78 yards and Tracy Moore and Jeremy Seaton caught touchdown passes for the Cowboys (7-1, 4-1 Big 12).

The most productive offensive player on the night was Texas Tech tight end Jace Amaro, who set career highs of 15 receptions for 174 yards and a touchdown. Davis Webb tied a six-year-old school record with 71 pass attempts, completing 45 for 425 yards and two touchdowns for the Red Raiders (7-2, 4-2).

Roland, who finished with 96 rushing yards, scored on back-to-back 1-yard touchdown runs to give Oklahoma State a 21-0 lead with 4:09 remaining in the opening quarter. Texas Tech answered with three touchdowns in the second quarter — the second coming on a 21-yard interception return by Pete Robertson — to pull the Red Raiders within 28-24 at the half.

Roland scored his third touchdown on fourth-and-1 from the Texas Tech 3 and Chelf then scampered 67 yards for a touchdown to push Oklahoma State’s lead back to 42-24 midway through the third quarter. Amaro followed with a 1-yard touchdown catch from Webb, but the Cowboys quickly answered with Chelf’s 8-yard touchdown run, extending the lead back to 18 with 1:44 remaining in the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas Tech is 1-8 in the month of November over the last three seasons. … Amaro is the first Texas Tech player player with four straight 100-yard receiving games since Michael Crabtree in 2007. … Roland has seven touchdowns in the last two games.