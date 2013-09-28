West Virginia 30, Oklahoma State 21

West Virginia 30, No. 11 Oklahoma State 21: Clint Trickett threw for 309 yards and a touchdown as the host Mountaineers held on to upset the Cowboys.

Charles Sims added a game-high 60 yards rushing and a score for West Virginia (3-2, 1-1 Big 12), which rebounded from a 37-0 shutout at the hands of Maryland last week. Kicker Josh Lambert added three field goals, including a 34-yarder with 1:28 left that sealed the victory.

J.W. Walsh threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns for Oklahoma State (3-1, 0-1), but his two interceptions turned into 10 points for the Mountaineers. Josh Stewart recorded game highs of seven receptions and 127 receiving yards, including a touchdown.

After Ishmael Banks answered Walsh’s first TD toss with a 58-yard interception return for touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 early in the first quarter, Trickett found Kevin White for a 17-yard scoring strike with 1:26 left in the frame to give West Virginia a 14-7 lead. A Lambert 45-yard field goal and Sims’ 1-yard score sandwiched Walsh’s second touchdown as the Mountaineers took a 24-14 lead into the break.

Walsh hit Jeremy Seaton for a 30-yard touchdown to pull Oklahoma State within 24-21 only 3:25 into the third quarter, but the Cowboys would get no closer. Lambert hit from 27 before Darwin Cook intercepted Walsh to set up final field goal.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sims also caught five passes for a team-high 82 yards. ... The Cowboys were charged with 10 penalties for 96 yards in addition to their three turnovers. ... Despite the win, West Virginia was held to 68 yards rushing.