Arizona 42, Oregon 16

Arizona 42, No. 5 Oregon 16: Ka‘Deem Carey scored a touchdown in every quarter as part of a record-setting day as the Wildcats knocked off the visiting Ducks in stunningly dominant fashion.

Only a junior, Carey tied Art Luppino’s school record for career touchdowns (48) and broke Trung Canidate’s school record for career rushing yards (3,824) as part of his 48-carry, 206-yard effort against one of the nation’s top defenses to raise his career output to 3,913. B.J. Denker threw a pair of TD passes in the first half and finished 19-of-22 for 178 yards while adding 102 rushing yards for Arizona (7-4, 4-4), which had lost at home each of the last two weeks - to UCLA and Washington State.

Marcus Mariota was 27-of-41 for 308 yards, with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions for Oregon (9-2, 6-2), which entered the week at No. 5 in the BCS standings. De‘Anthony Thomas led the Ducks in rushing (16 carries, 83 yards) and receiving (six catches, 74 yards), although the dynamic Oregon offense only had the ball for 24 1/2 minutes.

Mariota, who entered the game with a Pac-12 record 343 straight passes without an interception, was picked off by Scooby Wright on the first play of the game, and Arizona converted that turnover into a 7-0 lead on Carey’s 6-yard touchdown run. Oregon went three-and-out on its next possession and Arizona promptly drove down the field, capped by Denker’s 9-yard TD pass to Nate Phillips to make it 14-0.

A pair of second-quarter touchdowns - Denker’s 5-yard pass to Terrence Miller and Carey’s 1-yard run - sent the Wildcats into halftime with a 28-9 lead, and Carey ran in from 9 yards out late in the third quarter to make it 35-9. Mariota’s 2-yard TD pass to Josh Huff drew the Ducks within 35-16 with 14:11 remaining, but Carey capped the Wildcats’ next possession with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone to put an exclamation point on the stunning upset.

GAME NOTEBOOK: This was the third time in its last four games that Oregon was tied or trailed at halftime. ... Mariota’s previous interception came Nov. 17, 2012 against Stanford. ... Miller led the Wildcats with nine catches for 88 yards.