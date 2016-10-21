Preview: Oregon at California

Two of the most disappointing teams in the Pac-12 meet Friday as Oregon visits California, which is looking to bounce back from a surprising 47-44 overtime loss at Oregon State on Oct. 8. The Ducks are off to their worst start in 30 years and bring a four-game losing streak into the contest, but they’ve won their last seven straight matchups against Cal.

Oregon appeared to be a team in disarray following the Washington rout two weeks ago, when the Ducks allowed Huskies quarterback Jake Browning to throw for 304 yards and a school-record six touchdowns. “We’ve got some guys on our team who are busting their tails to win and other guys on our team that don’t even care if we win or lose,” senior offensive lineman Cameron Hunt told the Register-Guard. “I don’t think everyone is bought-in.” The Ducks will look to come together against the inconsistent Golden Bears, who beat Texas and Utah but allowed Oregon State to rush for 474 yards and record its first conference win in nearly two years. Friday’s contest figures to feature plenty of offense with both teams allowing at least 40 points per game while ranked among the worst in the country in several defensive categories.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Cal -3

ABOUT OREGON (2-4, 0-3 Pac-12): Freshman quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to make his second career start after completing 62 percent of his passes and throwing for 179 yards and a pair of touchdowns with one interception against the stellar Washington defense. The Ducks boast the league’s top running game at 257.8 yards per game, and Friday’s gameplan figures to be filled with a heavy dose of Royce Freeman, Tony Brooks-James and Jarret LaCoste against the porous Cal run defense. Oregon has a number of freshmen starting on both sides of the ball, including linebacker Troy Dye, who ranks second on the team with 30 tackles.

ABOUT CAL (3-3, 1-2): Last week’s bye came at a good time for quarterback Davis Webb, who averages 376 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions but was limited against Oregon State with a hand injury. Webb is expected to start against Oregon along with receiver Chad Hansen, a former walk-on who has 59 catches for 770 yards and eight touchdowns and hopes to play through an ankle injury. While the defense continues to struggle without several injured starters, Cal featured a balanced offensive attack against Oregon State as Tre Watson and Khalfani Muhammad rushed for a combined 299 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oregon has won 27 of its 31 road conference games since the beginning of the 2009 season.

2. Cal PK Matt Anderson has made 25 of his last 27 field goal attempts.

3. Oregon has scored 20-plus points in 36 straight games, tying TCU for the nation’s longest current streak.

PREDICTION: Cal 49, Oregon 42