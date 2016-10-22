Cal outlasts Oregon 52-49 in OT

California linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk intercepted Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert in the second overtime to secure a 52-49 win for the Bears on Friday night in a Pac-12 gamel at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif.

Cal took the lead on Matt Anderson's 28-yard field goal in the second overtime and then Kunaszyk intercepted Herbert on the second play of Oregon's ensuing drive to end the game.

Cal quarterback Davis Webb threw for 325 yards and five touchowns even though leading receiver Chad Hansen missed the game because of injury. Running back Tre Watson ran for 154 yards and Khalfani Muhammad added 148 yards on the ground for the Bears (4-3, 2-2 Pac-12).

Oregon rallied from a 20-point deficit to take a 35-34 lead in the fourth quarter, but Webb answered with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Watson that gave the Bears a 42-35 lead after a two-point conversion with 9:50 left to play.

Related Coverage Preview: Oregon at California

Oregon responded when Herbert threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Charles Nelson to tie the score 42-42 with 3:15 to play.

Herbert opened overtime with a 20-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalen Brown to put the Ducks ahead 49-42. Webb followed with a 1-yard touchdown run to tie the score.

Oregon running back Tony Brooks-James ran for 109 yards and a touchdown as the Ducks (2-5, 0-4) suffered their fifth straight loss. Herbert threw for 258 yards and six touchdown passes.

Cal scored first when Webb tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Demetris Robertson midway through the first quarter. Webb added a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Raymond Hudson late in the first quarter as the Bears took a 14-0 lead.

Webb threw his third touchdown pass of the game to wide receiver Vic Wharton III to push the Bears' lead to 21-0 in the second quarter.

Oregon answered when Herbert threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to tight end Pharaoh Brown to get within 21-7.

The Bears followed with a drive that ended with Anderson's 37-yard field goal to go ahead 24-7.

Oregon closed within 24-14 when Brooks-James scored on a 1-yard run late in the second quarter.

Cal pushed the lead to 31-14 at halftime when Webb threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Watson.

The Bears opened the second half with a 22-yard field goal by Anderson to take a 34-14 lead before Oregon responded with two touchdowns in the third quarter.

Herbert threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Evan Baylis and added a 12-yard scoring pass to tight end Johnny Mundt to get within 34-28 entering the fourth quarter.

Oregon took the lead when Herbert tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Nelson with 13:23 left to play.