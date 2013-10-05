Preview: Oregon at Colorado

The biggest drama involving Saturday’s Pac-12 game between No. 2 Oregon and host Colorado may likely unfold before the opening kickoff. De‘Anthony Thomas, the speedy Ducks junior running back who has six touchdowns while averaging eight yards per carry, is doubtful with an ankle injury. The junior was hurt on the opening kickoff of last week’s 55-16 victory over California and did not return, and with No. 18 Washington up next, it would seem Oregon - a 38-point favorite - will not rush him back.

Colorado struggled to contain Oregon State’s relentless passing attack in a 44-17 loss last week and is expected to have an even harder time dealing with Ducks dual-threat quarterback Marcus Mariota. The sophomore has thrown for at least one touchdown while rushing for another in six straight games and has tossed a TD pass in all 17 career games (41 total) while directing the top rushing offense in the nation at 332.5 yards per game. Oregon, which is No. 2 in scoring at 59.8 points and posted 50 or more in its first four games for the first time in school history, also dominates on defense, yielding 10.8 points - tied for fourth-fewest in the country.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Oregon -38.5

ABOUT OREGON (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12 North): Mariota has nine touchdown passes with no interceptions while rushing for five more and has emerged as a Heisman Trophy favorite, but said ”that individual stuff isn’t me.‘’ The Ducks are dominating opponents as a team with six players recording a rushing touchdown while six others have caught a TD pass. The Ducks outscored the Buffaloes 115-16 in two meetings since Colorado joined the Pac-12, including 70-14 last season.

ABOUT COLORADO (2-1, 0-1 Pac-12 South): The Buffaloes were rusty against the Beavers in their first game in three weeks after one contest was cancelled because of extensive flooding and a scheduled week off. Quarterback Connor Wood, who completed 68.3 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and two interceptions during Colorado’s 2-0 start, was 14-of-34 for 146 yards with two touchdowns - after the game was decided - and two interceptions. The Buffaloes may have found a way to improve on their 103rd-ranked rushing attack as freshman Michael Adkins II rushed for 98 yards against Oregon State in his collegiate debut.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Ducks are 122nd among the 123 FBS teams in the nation in time of possession at 23:43 per game and of their 31 offensive touchdowns, 26 have come on drives of fewer than two minutes.

2. Colorado junior WR Paul Richardson, who became the first player in conference history to record back-to-back 200-yard games when he accomplished the feat to start the season, recorded 70 yards against Oregon State.

3. Mariota has only lost once in 17 career games - 17-14 in overtime to Stanford last season - and has finished only four games.

PREDICTION: Oregon 53, Colorado 16