Preview: Oregon at Nebraska

Mike Riley watched his Oregon State teams drop seven straight "Civil War" games to Oregon before he bolted for Nebraska in December of 2014, so it should come as no surprise if the usually mild-mannered coach is a bit more amped up this week. He will get his chance to end his frustration against a familiar foe Saturday when his Cornhuskers host the 21st-ranked Ducks in the first meeting between the schools in nearly 30 years.

“This one - being who they are and what they mean nationally and where we want to go - this is exciting,” Riley told reporters in reference to Oregon after Nebraska forced six turnovers and blitzed Wyoming 28-0 in the fourth quarter en route to a 52-17 victory last weekend. The Cornhuskers have outscored their opponents 64-10 after halftime thus far to make up for some uneven play in the first half of their two wins. While Nebraska has finished strong after starting slow, Oregon has been just the opposite, enjoying a plus-42 margin before the break only to outscore their foes by one point over the final 30 minutes in its two home triumphs. Although they are sporting their usual offensive proficiency (eighth in FBS in total offense, tied for 14th in scoring offense), the Ducks are ranked 80th in scoring defense and 82nd in total defense despite playing a FCS opponent (UC Davis) and a struggling FBS squad (Virginia).

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Nebraska -3.5.

ABOUT OREGON (2-0): The Ducks appear well on their way to fielding at least one 1,000-yard runner for a FBS-best 10th straight season as Royce Freeman ranks eighth in the country with 294 yards rushing - 9.2 yards per carry - while scoring twice in each game. With 39 rushing touchdowns and 3,495 rushing yards in his career, the junior needs only two more rushing scores and 129 yards to move into second place in school history in both categories. Montana State graduate transfer Dakota Prukop has thrown for three touchdowns in both of his starts, extending the Ducks' FBS record with at least one touchdown pass to a FBS-record 82 straight games.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (2-0): One game after attempting only 10 throws, Tommy Armstrong Jr. unleashed 34 attempts for 377 yards - four shy of his personal best - and three touchdowns to give him a school-record 57 TD passes for his career. Jordan Westerkamp (105) and Alonzo Moore (109) each topped 100 yards receiving versus the Cowboys, marking only the third time in school history a pair of Nebraska wideouts accomplished the feat in the same game - Westerkamp has been a part of all three, which have occurred over the past three seasons. Safety Nate Gerry was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after returning from his one-game suspension to intercept two passes and record a team-high seven versus Wyoming.

1. Nebraska is 4-1 all-time against Oregon and 22-8 against the Pac-12 since 1983.

2. The Ducks have blanked their opponents 34-0 in the second quarter, while the Cornhuskers have routed their opponents 50-0 in the final period.

3. Nebraska is tied for the FBS lead in turnover margin (plus-seven) after finishing in a tie for 117th at minus-12 in 2015. The Cornhuskers have posted consecutive games with a plus-two turnover margin or better for the first time since the end of the 2003 season.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 39, Oregon 38