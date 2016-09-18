Oregon State rolls past Idaho State

Oregon State jumped out to an early lead and its defense came up with five turnovers in a 37-7 victory over Idaho State on Saturday in front of 38,052 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.

It was Oregon State's first victory since Sept. 19, 2015 and snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Beavers.

Among the three offensive touchdowns for the Beavers was a 92-yard run by Victor Bolden on a fly sweep. It was the second-longest rushing play ever for an Oregon State touchdown, exceeded only by Terry Baker's 99-yard run against Villanova for the only score in the 1962 Liberty Bowl.

The Beavers followed that with Treston Decoud's 75-yard interception return for a touchdown on the subsequent possession by Idaho State. It was Decoud's second interception of the game, and the fourth by the Oregon State defense, and his return on the interception was the longest for the Beavers since 2000.

FCS Idaho State (1-2) has lost its past 26 games against FBS competition.

The Beavers (1-1) scored on their first three possessions of the game, including two field goals by Garrett Owens, on the way to a 23-0 halftime lead.

The OSU offense was inconsistent throughout the game. Transfer quarterback Darell Garretson had completions of 44 and 48 yards in the first quarter but finished 15-of-30 for 172 yards. The leading rusher was Bolden, with 111 yards on three rushes from his wide receiver position.