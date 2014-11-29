Preview: Oregon at Oregon State

Oregon State looks to derail Oregon’s national title hopes and break a six-game losing streak to the Ducks on Saturday when the teams meet in Corvallis for the 118th Civil War. The Beavers need a win to become bowl eligible and face an uphill battle against No. 3 Oregon, which has won five straight by at least 19 points and holds the No. 2 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Ducks have already clinched the Pac-12 North and a berth in the league’s title game on Dec. 5.

Oregon junior quarterback Marcus Mariota bolstered his case for the Heisman Trophy in last Saturday’s 44-10 victory over Colorado as he became the sixth FBS player in history to pass for at least 9,000 yards and rush for 2,000 or more yards in a career. Mariota, who threw four touchdowns to set a Pac-12 single-season record of 42, registered three touchdown passes in last season’s 36-35 win over the Beavers. Oregon State has lost five of its last six, but the Beavers are dangerous at home, as Arizona State learned in a 35-27 loss two weeks ago.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Oregon -19.5

ABOUT OREGON (10-1, 7-1 Pac-12): Cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu shut down star Colorado wide receiver Nelson Spruce last week and will need another strong effort Saturday against the Beavers’ impressive receiving corps. The future is bright at running back, where Royce Freeman became the first true freshman in Oregon history to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark in a season after recording two touchdowns and 105 rushing yards last Saturday against the Buffaloes. Defensive back Erick Dargan leads the Ducks in both tackles (77) and interceptions (five).

ABOUT OREGON STATE (5-6, 2-6): Senior quarterback Sean Mannion is seeking his first win over the Ducks after throwing for 314 yards and two touchdowns in last Saturday’s 37-13 loss at Washington. The Beavers will likely lean on Mannion against the Ducks with running backs Terron Ward (knee) and Chris Brown (shoulder) out and Storm Woods listed as questionable due to an undisclosed injury. Linebackers Michael Doctor, D.J. Alexander and Jabral Johnson have combined for 183 tackles to lead the Beavers, who rank second in the Pac-12 in total defense at 391.8 yards per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oregon has won 10 or more games in seven straight seasons.

2. Oregon State is 80-9 under coach Mike Riley when leading after three quarters.

3. Both teams take care of the football, with Oregon ranked first in the nation in turnovers (seven) and Oregon State tied for 19th (13).

PREDICTION: Oregon 31, Oregon State 17