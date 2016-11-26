Preview: Oregon at Oregon State

There’s a different motivation in the 2016 editionof the Civil War series as Oregon and host Oregon State will square offSaturday in Corvallis looking to avoid finishing in the Pac-12 North basement. Althoughthe Ducks and Beavers both are entering the game off impressive victories lastSaturday, both are only 2-6 in Pac-12 play entering the regular-season finale.

Oregon is fresh off a huge upset, clippingtwo-touchdown favorite and then-11th-ranked Utah 30-28 on Darren Carrington’s17-yard scoring reception in the back corner of the end zone with two secondsremaining. The win not only knocked Utah out of contention for the Pac-12 Southtitle, but it boosted embattled Oregon coach Mark Helfrich’s 2016 resume andkept alive the Ducks’ slim chances of making it to a bowl game with a 5-7finish. The Beavers, meanwhile, snapped out of a five-game losing skid lastSaturday with a 42-17 thrashing of visiting South Division cellar-dwellerArizona and now are aiming to put an end to their eight-game Civil War serieslosing streak. “This game is a big game every yearregardless of the situation or the scenario,” Beavers coach Gary Andersen saidat his Sunday news conference. “Our kids understand that, they know that, andit’s a privilege and honor for them to play in it. It’s a game they’ll rememberfor the rest of their lives.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Oregon -3

ABOUT OREGON (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12): The Ducksstruggled through a three point first half last Saturday, but caught fire behindfreshman quarterback Justin Herbert who tossed three scoring passes and ran foranother to rally his team. Tailback Royce Freeman, who was hampered by injuryissues earlier in the season, also is coming off one of his best games of theyear with 129 yards rushing and 36 more yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.The Oregon defense, led by standout freshman linebacker Troy Dye (83 totaltackles, 6.5 sacks), still ranks 126th nationally with 42.1 pointsallowed per game, but kept a Pac-12 foe under 35 points for the first time inits last nine conference contests.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (3-8, 2-6): The Beavers hadtheir own impressive performance from a young quarterback last Saturday assophomore Marcus McMaryion completed 16-of-19 passes for 265 yards and five TDsin the rout of Arizona. McMaryion has two solid weapons at his disposal intailback Ryan Nall (team-leading 796 yards, nine TDs) and wide receiver VictorBolden Jr. (856 total yards, four TDs). Linebackers Caleb Saulo and ManaseHungalu, with a combined average of 15.3 tackles per game, lead a defensewhich ranks in the middle of the Pac-12 pack at 31.1 points and 433.3 yardssurrendered per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. According to Oregon, the Civil War is thelongest-running college football rivalry west of the Rockies, and the Ducks owna 31-9-1 advantage since 1975, including the eight straight wins.

2. Oregon hasn’t finished with five or fewer winssince 2004 – also the last season the Ducks failed to make the postseason.

3. Oregon State’s 42 points vs. Arizona last weekmarked the first time the Beavers have topped 40 in a Pac-12 game since a 49-17win at California in 2013.

PREDICTION: Oregon 34, Oregon State 32