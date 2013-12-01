No. 12 Oregon 36, Oregon State 35: Marcus Mariota and Josh Huff hooked up for three touchdowns, including the winning score with 29 seconds left, as the host Ducks won a back-and-forth thriller in the annual Civil War game.

The Beavers (6-6, 4-5 Pac-12) were more than three-touchdown underdogs against the Ducks (10-2, 7-2), who had won five straight meetings in the series and entered ranked fourth in the nation in points per game (47.7), while Oregon State came into the weekend riding a four-game losing streak, including an ugly 69-27 defeat to Washington last week. The Beavers nearly pulled a massive upset, as Victor Bolden rushed for a 25-yard touchdown with 1:38 remaining to give them a 35-30 lead before Mariota drove the Ducks down the field for the winning score.

Huff set career highs with nine catches for 186 yards and three touchdowns - including two in the fourth quarter - in his final home game, while Mariota was 17-of-34 for 285 yards and three scores. Oregon State’s Sean Mannion went 29-of-47 for 314 yards with a pair of TDs, while Terron Ward contributed 145 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Oregon scored the game’s first 14 points but committed three first-half turnovers and entered halftime tied at 17-17. Mannion also turned the ball over twice in the first half - on a fumble and an interception - although his 6-yard TD pass to Ward drew the teams even with 19 seconds to play before intermission.

Mannion’s 4-yard TD pass to Tyler Anderson put Oregon State ahead 29-24 with 11:05 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Mariota’s 12-yard scoring strike to Huff regained the lead for Oregon with about eight minutes left. Bolden’s sweep right put the Beavers back in front with less than two minutes to play before Mariota hit a leaping Huff over the middle of the end zone for the decisive score.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mariota, who had 25 touchdowns and no interceptions in the Ducks’ first 10 games, has thrown a pair of picks in each of the last two games. ... Oregon State WR Brandin Cooks had 11 catches for 117 yards, breaking the Pac-12 single-season record for receptions and leaving him 45 yards shy of breaking the league’s single-season receiving yardage record. USC’s Marqise Lee set both marks with 118 catches for 1,721 yards last season. ... Oregon RBs Thomas Tyner and De‘Anthony Thomas combined for 37 carries for 228 yards and each scored a touchdown on the ground.