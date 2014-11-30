Oregon puts away rival, moves on to Pac-12 title game

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon put away Oregon State early.

Now the focus can be on preparing for a rematch with Arizona in the Pac-12 Conference championship game next week after quarterback Marcus Mariota led the Ducks a 47-19 victory over the Beavers on Saturday night.

Oregon had already clinched the North Division berth in the conference title game. But the win kept the second-ranked Ducks (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12) on track for a berth in the College Football Playoff, provided they can avenge their only loss of the season when they meet the Wildcats (10-2, 7-2) on Friday in Santa Clara, Calif.

“A new challenge and a big challenge next week,” Oregon coach Mark Helfrich said of meeting Arizona again. “Certainly our guys know that we came up short that night and lot of that was Arizona playing good.”

Arizona won the previous meeting 31-24 in Eugene, and Helfrich was naturally asked if he thought the Ducks would “relish” a chance for revenge.

“Knowing them as competitors, absolutely,” Helfrich said. “Any time you play, you want to put your best foot forward.”

Mariota said the key in the rematch would be “to approach it like any other game. Just play our game. Arizona did a great job of setting their tempo in that (previous) game.”

Mariota and the Ducks certainly did that against the Beavers as they cruised after taking a 30-3 halftime lead and beat the Beavers (5-7, 2-7) for the seventh consecutive time in the rivalry known as the Civil War before 45,722 in frigid Reser Stadium.

Mariota passed for four touchdowns and ran for two scores as he accounted for 406 yards, 367 of it by completing 19 of 25 passes.

“That guy is such a stud,” Helfrich said.

Oregon finished with 565 yards of total offense as running back Royce Freeman rushed for 135 yards and wide receiver Byron Marshall added 165 all-purpose yards, including 131 on six receptions and a 77-yard touchdown.

“The biggest thing with all of those guys is they can do so much without the ball that makes it go,” Helfrich said of his offense. “The versatility that presents is special.”

Running back Storm Woods rushed for 128 yards and had 58 receiving yards to lead the Beavers offensively as quarterback Sean Mannion, the Pac-12 career passing yardage record-holder, was held to 162 passing yards, completing 19 of 39 in his final college game.

Oregon scored on its first five offensive possessions to take firm control with a 30-3 lead over Oregon State at halftime.

”They are just a really good team,“ Oregon State defensive end Dylan Wynn said. ”With a team like that, the margin for error is a lot smaller and they capitalized on mistakes that we made. That just how it goes, it’s football and that is how it’s played.

“I‘m disappointed, but then again this is one of the best Duck teams I have ever played against, they fired on all cylinders and I wish them the best of luck in the national championship.”

Mariota passed for three touchdowns and ran for a score in the opening 21 minutes of the game. The Beavers answered with only three first downs in their first four possessions.

”I‘m really proud of how we came out in all phases,“ Helfrich said. ”We knew the challenge we were up against.

“Obviously, that was a real good way to start out.”

Mariota compiled 284 yards of total offense in the opening two quarters, including 240 yards passing on 13 of 18 passes, as Oregon rolled up 365 yards on 37 plays.

The Ducks were finally stopped and forced to punt with five minutes left in the second quarter after Oregon State sacked Mariota on consecutive plays. The subsequent possession for the Beavers resulted in a 39-yard field goal by Garrett Owens on the final play of the half.

After falling into that early deficit, Oregon State never could draw closer than 23 points in the second half.

”I was very disappointed. The other disappointment I have is that we can’t start practicing tomorrow for next year,“ Oregon State coach Mike Riley said in reference to his team being ineligible for a bowl. ”Obviously, in the first half in particular we gave up too many big plays.

“We are not a good enough offensive team. We need to score more points. With the number of points being scored now (in college football) and with offenses being as good as they are, we have to score more points than we’re doing. That’s the state of affairs for today and we start immediately to fix that.”

NOTES: The Civil War was played for the 118th time, making it the most-played rivalry in the West. There are only four college series that have been played more times, topped by Wisconsin and Minnesota meeting for the 124th time Saturday. ... Oregon State QB Sean Mannion moved up to eighth on the FBS list for passing yardage and to seventh for career completions. He entered the game already holding the Pac-12 records in those categories with 13,438 yards and 1,168 completions. ... Oregon QB Marcus Mariota extended his streak of games with a passing touchdown to 38, which is every game of his career. By doing so, he also extended Oregon’s streak to 65 consecutive games with a passing touchdown.