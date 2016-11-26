EditorsNote: fixes yardage total in third graph

Oregon State tops rival Oregon 34-24

Running back Ryan Nall ran for 155 yards and four touchdowns as Oregon State defeated Oregon 34-24 in a Pac-12 game on Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.

Oregon State finished the regular season at 4-8 after snapping an eight-game losing streak to its rival. The Beavers finished 3-6 in the North Division to send Oregon (4-8) into last place at 2-7.

Oregon running back Royce Freeman ran for 106 yards and quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 180 yards and one touchdown.

Oregon punted on its first drive of the game and Oregon State responded with a 61-yard scoring drive when Nall scored on a 12-yard run.

Oregon answered with a 75-yard drive that ended with four straight runs by running back Tony Brooks-James, including a 3-yard scoring run to tie the score 7-7 after the first quarter.

The Ducks took the lead early in the second quarter when wide receiver Jalen Brown took a reverse and threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Darren Carrington to put Oregon ahead 14-7.

Oregon State tied the score 14-14 when quarterback Marcus McMaryion threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ricky Ortiz with 5:51 left in the first half.

Oregon went back into the lead at 21-14 when Herbert threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Charles Nelson with 11:43 left in the third quarter. The Ducks stretched the lead to 24-14 when kicker Aidan Schneider made a 46-yard field goal.

Oregon State cut the lead to 24-21 on a 14-yard touchdown run by Nall late in the third quarter. Nall put the Beavers ahead 28-24 on a 6-yard touchdown run with 9:40 left in the fourth quarter.

Nall finished off the Ducks with a 2-yard scoring run.