Preview: Oregon at USC

USC and Oregon each enter their Pac-12 matchup Saturday at the Los Angeles Coliseum unranked for the first time since 1997, though a fifth straight win by the Trojans could land them in the coaches' poll for the first time since the preseason. The Ducks ended a five-game losing streak last week with a 54-35 win against Arizona State, avoiding their longest slide since 1991.

USC enters the weekend one game behind South Division leader Colorado and even with Utah, and the confidence of Sam Darnold seems to be growing by the day as he's thrown 16 touchdown passes in his last four games and 18 on the season - a school record for a freshman. The defense seems to be jelling at the right time as well, holding California to a season-low 24 points in last weekend's 21-point victory. Oregon also has moved a freshman into the starting lineup at quarterback during the season, and Justin Herbert came alive last week against the Sun Devils - matching the school record with 489 passing yards while throwing for four touchdowns. He also has a hot target in tight end Pharaoh Brown, who made seven catches for a career-high 129 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona State.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: USC -17

ABOUT OREGON (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12): Herbert isn't the only freshman turning heads for the Ducks this season. Troy Dye made 10 tackles from his linebacker position Saturday and now averages 7.71 per game, which ranks fifth in the Pac-12 and third among all freshmen in FBS. Another first-year player, defensive back Brenden Schooler, has made three interceptions this season, which ranks third in the conference.

ABOUT USC (5-3, 4-2): Justin Davis likely won't be ready to return from an ankle injury when the Trojans meet Oregon, but he should be good to go for next week's showdown against No. 4 Washington. Ronald Jones II has been doing just fine as the main ball carrier, finishing with 223 rushing yards last week against Cal - the most by a USC running back since Reggie Bush wracked up 260 versus UCLA in 2005. Tackle Chuma Edoga missed the matchup against Cal for violating a team rule - the third time this season he's sat out a game - but is expected to be in the lineup Saturday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. USC has allowed just nine sacks this season, five fewer than the next-closest team in the Pac-12.

2. The Trojans are playing an Oregon team with a losing record for the first time since 1982.

3. The Ducks have scored at least 20 points in 38 straight games, the longest streak in the nation.

PREDICTION: USC 38, Oregon 21