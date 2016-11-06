Jones rushes for four TDs as USC routs Oregon

LOS ANGELES -- Running back Ronald Jones II tied the school record with four rushing touchdown as USC won its fifth straight game with a 45-20 victory over Oregon Saturday night at the L.A. Coliseum.

Freshman quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns while Jones ran for 171 yards as the Trojans improved to 6-3 and 5-2 in the Pac-12 Conference.

Related Coverage Preview: Oregon at USC

Freshman quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 162 yards and a score as Oregon fell to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in conference play.

USC scored first when kicker Matt Boermeester made a 35-yard field goal on its first drive. Jones followed with a 23-yard touchdown run on the next possession and a 3-yard score to push the lead to 17-0.

Oregon scored late in the first quarter when wide receiver Charles Nelson ran 25 yards for a touchdown to get the Ducks within 17-6 after the extra point was missed.

USC scored in the final minute of the first half when Darnold tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Deontay Burnett to put the Trojans ahead 24-6.

Jones opened the second half with a 66-yard touchdown run to put USC ahead 31-6.

Herbert answered with a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Pharaoh Brown as Oregon closed within 31-13.

Darnold answered with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Taylor McNamara as USC went ahead 38-13.

Oregon backup quarterback Dakota Prukop ran for a 15-yard score.