Oregon 42, UCLA 30

No. 11 Oregon 42, No. 17 UCLA 30: Marcus Mariota passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards and two scores as the visiting Ducks rolled past the Bruins in Pac-12 play.

Royce Freeman rushed for a career-best 121 yards and scored two touchdowns for Oregon (5-1, 2-1), which has won 11 of the last 13 meetings with UCLA. Pharaoh Brown and Thomas Tyner added touchdown receptions.

Brett Hundley passed for 216 yards and two touchdowns for the Bruins (4-2, 1-2) and also rushed for 89 yards and one touchdown. Paul Perkins rushed for a career-best 187 yards on 21 carries, and Jordan Payton caught two TD passes.

Oregon led 21-10 at halftime and put distance between itself and UCLA with two touchdowns in 67 seconds as Mariota scored on a 23-yard run and Freeman added a 4-yard run to make it a 25-point margin. Freeman’s 2-yard run early in the fourth made it 42-10 before Hundley threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Payton with 9:46 remaining to start a run of 20 straight Bruins’ points.

Mariota’s 13-yard run and 21-yard pass to Tyner helped Oregon open up a 15-3 second-quarter edge. Brown scored on a 31-pass play with 3:01 left in the half before Hundley scored on a 16-yard run three seconds before the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ducks CB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu notched his ninth career interception to set up the second third-quarter touchdown. … Perkins recorded his third 100-yard game of the season. … Freeman is the first Oregon player to top 100 yards rushing this season.