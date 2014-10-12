Oregon bounces back, blows out UCLA

PASADENA, Calif. -- Marcus Mariota threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as the Oregon Ducks dominated UCLA 42-30 Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

The impressive road win, coming a week after the Ducks were upset at home by Arizona, kept Oregon in the Pac-12 championship race as well as in the discussion to participate in the national championship playoff.

Meanwhile, Mariota reaffirmed his Heisman Trophy candidacy as the junior led his team to touchdowns on five of six possessions from midway through the first quarter to midway through the third.

Mariota, who completed 17 of 27 passes for 210 yards and ran seven times for 75 yards, staked Oregon (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) to a 21-10 lead at halftime even though UCLA (4-2, 1-2) outgained the Ducks 262 yards to 224.

After the Bruins’ opening second-half drive stalled, Mariota directed his team on a 10-play, 80-yard drive that culminated with the quarterback running three yards, fumbling the ball, calming scooping it up and running another 20 yards untouched into the end zone.

“We had that play designed and Marcus executed it perfectly,” Oregon offensive coordinator Scott Frost quipped. “Now next time we may have him do a 360 before he picks (the ball) up.”

If Oregon’s 28-10 lead didn’t finish the Bruins, its next score did. UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley’s pass was intercepted by Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, who returned the ball to the Bruins’ 10. Two plays later, freshman running back Royce Freeman scored from four yards out and Oregon took a 35-10.

“That (interception) wasn’t Brett’s fault,” UCLA coach Jim Mora said. “The receiver stumbled. The receiver ran down, the corner was off. Right before he got his foot down, he stumbled. It was an unfortunate misstep at the wrong time. Brett absolutely was not at fault on that one.”

Hundley had begun the year as a Heisman candidate himself, and he did his best to match Mariota, completing 26 of 37 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns while running 22 times for 89 yards and a score. But Hundley committed two key turnovers that turned directly into Oregon points.

Hundley’s fumble set up Oregon’s first score. Outside linebacker Tony Washington’s sack jarred the ball loose, and it was recovered by the Ducks’ Tua Talia at the UCLA 13.

On the next play, Mariota kept the ball, swept around the right corner and dove toward the front corner of the end zone, stretching the ball just across the goal line. A two-point conversion run by Taylor Alie gave Oregon an 8-0 lead with 4:47 left in the quarter.

“When you think about it, this game really could have been much closer,” Oregon coach Mark Helfrich said. “The pick by Ifo and the fumble, that was really like a 28-point swing.”

UCLA seemed poised to answer Oregon’s touchdown, but on third-and-goal from the Oregon 4-yard line, Hundley’s pass to a wide-open Devin Fuller at the 2 was short. Fuller had to go to his knees to make the catch, and UCLA had to settle for a field goal by Ka‘imi Fairbairn to make the score 8-3.

Oregon came back to score two straight touchdowns. The first came when Mariota, on a third-and-10 from the UCLA 21, lofted a pass that Thomas Tyner ran under and carried into the end zone behind a slew of blockers. The extra point gave Oregon a 15-3 lead.

That grew to 21-3 when Mariota zipped a 31-yard completion to Pharaoh Brown streaking down the sideline.

“A lot of the game went through Pharaoh Brown today,” Frost said. “We counted on him for a lot of blocks on defensive ends, on linebackers and then he got involved in the passing game. It’s great to see him have some success.”

UCLA answered with a touchdown as Hundley’s zigzagging, 16-yard run cut the deficit to 21-10.

“Brett making that play there at the end of the second quarter to make it 21-10 was huge,” Mora said. “We felt like we could come back in the start of the second half and take it down (into the end zone). But they got us stopped and they went down and scored, so it switched real quick.”

After Oregon’s lead grew to 42-10 early in the fourth quarter, Hundley led the Bruins to three late touchdowns to make the score look more respectable.

NOTES: Oregon has beaten UCLA six straight times. ... UCLA RB Paul Perkins rushed for 190 yards on 22 carries, his third 100-yard game of the season. ... Oregon freshman RB Royce Freeman recorded his first 100-yard game, rushing for 121 yards on 18 carries. He also scored twice for the third time this season.