Preview: Oregon at Utah

Questions regarding the quarterback position won’t exist on the Oregon sideline Saturday night, but Utah might still be looking for answers when the No. 22 Utes host the No. 5 Ducks in a Pac-12 showdown. Utah quarterbacks Travis Wilson and Kendal Thompson had an open competition this week and the winner was still undecided as of midweek. Both have shown flashes of greatness this season but have also thrown in duds, unlike Oregon three-year starter Marcus Mariota.

One thing that could disrupt Mariota, however, is the relentless pass rush of the Utes, who come in with 35 sacks, more than any other team in the FBS. That probably won’t be enough to keep Mariota from throwing a touchdown pass for the 36th straight game and move into sole possession of fourth place on that NCAA list, but Utah could at least force Mariota to throw on the run. Interestingly, Wilson hasn’t thrown an interception in his last 143 attempts, which leads the FBS heading into the weekend.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Oregon -8

ABOUT OREGON (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12): The Ducks don’t receive much credit for their defense, and deservedly so as they’ll enter this game ranked 11th out of 12 conference teams in yards allowed per game (458.6). But they have forced the second-most turnovers in the Pac-12 (18), which has helped them become the conference leader in turnover ratio (plus-12). Oregon defensive back Erick Dargan has a conference-leading five interceptions and teammate Troy Hill is tied for the league lead in passes defended (13).

ABOUT UTAH (6-2, 3-2): The 19-16 overtime loss to Arizona State last weekend may have been different had leading receiver Dres Anderson not suffered a season-ending knee injury the week before against USC. Kenneth Scott suddenly became the No. 1 option for Wilson but managed just one catch for six yards. The lack of depth at receiver is another reason why the Ducks can expect to see a heavy load of running back Devontae Booker, who comes in with five straight 100-yard games and 10 rushing yards shy of 1,000 for the season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oregon is 0-4 the last three seasons when failing to score at least 30 points.

2. Kaelin Clay of Utah leads the FBS with four returns for TDs.

3. The Utes are on pace to produce the second-highest sack total over the last 10 seasons in the NCAA.

PREDICTION: Oregon 37, Utah 31