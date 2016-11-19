Preview: Oregon at Utah

Two teams on opposite ends of the Pac-12 spectrummeet Saturday in Salt Lake City as No. 11 Utah hosts Oregon. And if the Utes’national ranking wasn’t a dead giveaway, it’s Utah – and not the Ducks for achange – which has all the conference and postseason ramifications on the linethis weekend.

But while Oregon will finish with its worstrecord in 25 years and got hammered by the Utes 62-20 a season ago in Eugene,Utah coach Kyle Whittingham insists his team isn’t peeking ahead to its Nov. 26date at Colorado which could decide the Pac-12 South title and a berth in theconference championship game. “All of our focus, all of our attention is on theDucks this week,” Whittingham told the Salt Lake Tribune. “There’s not a chancethat we’ll be looking past those guys – not a chance at all. They’re verytalented on offense. I mean, they’re Oregon.” As much as Whittingham is stillpumping up the Ducks, though, they’re stuck in a tailspin – seven losses intheir last eight games – that hasn’t been seen in Eugene in decades. “Our fanswere awesome,” Oregon coach Mark Helfrich said after his team’s latest loss, a52-27 defeat to visiting Stanford last Saturday. “I apologize to them for howwe finished out the home slate.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Utah -14

ABOUT OREGON (3-7, 1-6 Pac-12): Whittingham isright, though to be concerned about the Ducks’ offense, which ranks third inthe conference at 39.7 points per game and owns the FBS’ longest current streakof 40 games with 20 or more points. Freshman quarterback Justin Herbert hasstarted the last five games – throwing for 1,362 yards, 15 touchdowns and fourinterceptions in that span – and his favorite target of late has been 6-foot-6senior tight end Pharaoh Brown, who has totaled 18 receptions, 252 yards andthree TDs over his last three outings. Linebacker Troy Dye is one of five trueFBS freshmen leading his team in tackles (8.2 per game), but the defense hasbeen blistered for an average of 45 points and 562.3 yards per outing to rankamong the bottom three nationally in both categories.

ABOUT UTAH (8-2, 5-2): Junior quarterback TroyWilliams ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with 237.1 yards of total offense per game,but the big story for the Utes’ offense has been senior running back JoeWilliams, who has rushed for 864 yards and eight TDs over the last four gamessince coming out of a four-week, early-season “retirement” in mid-October. Widereceivers Tim Patrick and Raelon Singleton are Troy Williams’ top targets asthey’ve combined for 55 receptions, 971 yards and nine scoring grabs.Defensively, Utah is one of the conference’s better units, allowing 23 pointsand 368.5 yards per game, and is coming off a monster outing last week,recording a school-record 22 tackles for loss – including five sacks fordefensive end Hunter Dimick – in a 49-26 win at Arizona State.

1. Oregon leads the series 20-9 and had won sixof the previous seven before Utah’s 42-point romp last season.

2. The Utes lead the nation in takeaways (25) andnet punting (45.31 yards).

3. The game is Utah’s home finale and the team’s24 seniors will be honored in a pregame ceremony.

PREDICTION: Utah 52, Oregon 21