Fumble return turns tide for Oregon

SALT LAKE CITY -- One play changed everything for Oregon.

After struggling to move the ball for an entire quarter against a rugged Utah defense, the Ducks faced the possibility of going down two touchdowns to the Utes as the second quarter opened.

Utah receiver Kaelin Clay caught a 78-yard pass from quarterback Travis Wilson and crossed the goal line. The only problem? Clay dropped the ball inside the 1-yard line.

Oregon linebacker Joe Walker seized an opportunity and raced 100 yards the other direction for the Ducks’ first touchdown.

Oregon scored on one of the wildest plays imaginable and it changed momentum instantly, opening the floodgates for the No. 4 Ducks in a 51-27 victory over No. 17 Utah on Saturday night.

It felt like a waking nightmare for Clay, a player who has made so many clutch plays for the Utes all season.

“I know how important points are, so I take full responsibility,” Clay said with his voice breaking and tears in his eyes. “That shifted the whole game. We could’ve gone up 14-0. I take the blame. I place it all on my shoulders. It’s just one of those things where I got excited. I got carried away. There’s nothing I can do about it now.”

Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 114 yards and a score. His effort helped the Ducks (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) hold off a furious second-half rally by Utah.

Wilson passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns a week after throwing for just 57 yards. But Wilson also threw two interceptions among four Utah turnovers.

Utah’s normally stout defense wore down against the Ducks in the fourth quarter. The Utes (6-3, 3-3) surrendered 508 yards of total offense and allowed Oregon to accumulate 27 first downs, but most of the damage occurred in the fourth quarter.

Mariota credited Utah’s defense for making life tough for three quarters.

“They did a good job of disguising some of their pressures,” Mariota said. “We weren’t able to dictate the tempo. They did a good job of getting us in sacks and getting us in long yardage situations. It wasn’t favorable for us. They did a good job. They’re a great defense.”

Down two touchdowns at halftime, Utah cut the deficit in half heading into the fourth quarter. After trading field goals with Oregon, Booker reeled in a pass in stride and raced 27 yards for the score to cut the Ducks’ lead to 27-20.

Oregon kicker Aidan Schneider answered with a 42-yard field goal to boost the lead back to double digits.

Utah wasn’t done with the comeback. The Utes pulled to within three when Wilson connected with tight end Westlee Tonga on a 13-yard touchdown strike to make it 30-27 with 11:48 left.

The Ducks struck quickly. Mariota hooked up with receiver Dwayne Stanford on an underneath route and Stanford took it in for a 34-yard touchdown, making it 37-27 for Oregon.

Utah had a chance to respond on its next drive, but Andy Phillips bounced a 48-yard field goal attempt off the right post.

Mariota punched in a 1-yard touchdown run with 4:51 left to seal the win.

After Wilson threw his second interception to linebacker Tyson Coleman, Royce Freeman scored from 11 yards to make it 51-27 with 4:24 remaining.

“You can’t play a team of that caliber and make the mistakes we made and expect to win,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Utah started near midfield on its opening possession after a long kickoff return from receiver Kaelin Clay. The Utes did not waste the favorable field position. Utah marched 51 yards in nine plays, scoring on an 8-yard run by running back Bubba Poole, to go up 7-0.

Oregon did not get on the board until the start of the second quarter when Walker recovered Clay’s goal-line fumble.

Buoyed by the momentum of Walker’s touchdown, the Ducks forced a three-and-out on Utah’s next series. They responded with their first offensive touchdown of the night on a fourth down pass from Mariota to backup receiver Dwayne Stanford.

Oregon increased its lead to 21-7 with 4:51 left in the half on a 6-yard scoring strike from Mariota to receiver Pharaoh Brown. It took the Ducks less than two minutes to drive 80 yards on seven plays for the score because of a flurry of big plays from Mariota.

“Marcus is special and unique,” Oregon coach Mark Helfrich said. “He’s really good at creating those kind of open field situations -- just breaking the front line and getting huge conversions.”

Schneider tacked on a 39-yard field goal with 2:06 left before halftime to give the Ducks a 24-7. Utah cut into the deficit just before halftime with a 32-yard field goal from Phillips on the final play of the half.

NOTES: Kendal Thompson started the game at quarterback for Utah but was replaced by Wilson after suffering an apparent knee injury on the Utes’ second offensive series. He did not return to the game and is out for the rest of the season. ...Entering the game, Utah ranked 11th nationally in turnover margin and Oregon ranked fifth in the same category. ... The Utes had two first-half fumbles and finished with four turnovers while creating a single Ducks turnover. ... Utah has not beaten Oregon since 2003.