Oregon State thumps Arizona

Marcus McMaryion passed for a career-high five touchdowns as Oregon State snapped a five-game losing streak by beating slumping Arizona 42-17 on Saturday night in Corvallis, Ore.

McMaryion connected on a 53-yard scoring pass to receiver Jordan Villamin on the opening drive of the game and Oregon State (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12) kept rolling from there, extending a 21-10 halftime lead to 35-10 in the third quarter.

McMaryion's final touchdown pass -- a 10-yarder to running back Artavis Pierce -- came after Oregon State pulled off a fake 50-yard field goal attempt with about four minutes to play.

Arizona (2-9, 0-8) has lost eight in a row for the first time since the 2003 season and will try to avoid its first winless conference season since it joined the Pac-10 in 1978 when it plays Friday against Arizona State. The Wildcats have allowed at last 34 points in each of their league losses.

McMaryion, starting his fifth game of the season, completed 16 of 19 passes for 265 yards. His other touchdown throws were of 11 yards to running back Ryan Nall, 27 yards to Timmy Hernandez on a one-handed catch in the end zone, and 35 yards to receiver Trevon Bradford.

Nall also posted his third 100-yard rushing game of the season, carrying 23 times for 124 yards.

Arizona quarterback Anu Solomon, who missed six games because of a knee injury and has been playing off the bench recently, started for the first time since the season opener. But he left in the second quarter with a left foot injury and was in street clothes during the second half.

Solomon came up empty in two possessions, throwing incomplete on fourth-and-6 at the 26 and then taking a 19-yard sack on third down from the 24 to erase field goal range.

Brandon Dawkins came in, throwing for 106 yards and rushing for 88.

Oregon State was without receiver Seth Collins, who has 36 catches for 418 yards this season. He has been hospitalized since Sunday because of an undisclosed illness.