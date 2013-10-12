Preview: Oregon at Washington

Oregon has long supplanted No. 19 Washington as the top program in the Pacific Northwest, and the No. 2 Ducks look for their 10th consecutive victory over the host Huskies in Saturday’s Pac-12 showdown. Powerful Oregon has won its first five games by an average of 47.4 points and is attempting to notch its 18th straight road victory - tops in the nation. Washington has emerged as a potent offensive squad this season and is looking to rebound from a 31-28 loss to Stanford.

The rise of the Huskies – particularly on the offensive side – has increased the anticipation for a renewal of the rivalry that recently has been dominated by the Ducks. Washington is averaging 37.4 points and 557 yards (fifth nationally) as it aims to match the prolific production of Oregon, which ranks second in both scoring offense (59.2) and total offense (630.4). The Ducks have scored at least 55 points in each game, and sophomore quarterback Marcus Mariota is a leading Heisman Trophy candidate who has accounted for 21 touchdowns (14 passing, seven rushing).

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Oregon -13.5

ABOUT OREGON (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12 North): The status of junior running back De’Anthony Thomas (ankle) remains unknown, and Thomas stated Wednesday that he needs to be 100 percent to play. “I haven’t practiced this week, but I’ve been in drills and stuff like that,” he said. Sophomore Byron Marshall (team-leading 448 rushing yards) will receive a heavy workload regardless after rushing for 122 yards against Colorado last Saturday. The defense ranks second nationally in scoring (11.8), with junior linebacker Derrick Malone (team-high 42 tackles), junior cornerback Terrance Mitchell (team-leading three interceptions) and junior defensive end Tony Washington (team-best four sacks and three forced fumbles) all playing well.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (4-1, 1-1): The one-two punch of senior quarterback Keith Price (1,394 yards, 11 touchdowns) and junior tailback Bishop Sankey (732 yards, seven scores) has been superb. Price passed for a season-high 350 yards against Stanford while Sankey ran for 104 - his eighth 100-yard performance in his last 10 games. The Huskies’ defense also is much improved from past editions – ranking 10th nationally in total defense (287.8) and 11th in scoring defense (14.8) – with junior middle linebacker John Timu (31 tackles) setting the tone and senior safety Sean Parker (team-leading three interceptions) and junior defensive end Hau’oli Kakaha (team-best 3.5 sacks) making standout contributions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Huskies lead the series 58-42-5, but the Ducks’ current winning streak is the longest in the history of the rivalry.

2. Oregon’s last road loss was at Stanford in 2009.

3. The Huskies have a 58.3 percent success rate on third-down conversions, tied for third-best nationally.

PREDICTION: Oregon 52, Washington 31