Preview: Oregon at Washington

Two teams trending in opposite directions meet Saturday when Oregon visits Washington, which is looking to snap an 11-game losing streak against the Ducks. Oregon is last in Pac-12 total defense and coming off a 45-38 double-overtime loss to Washington State, while the Huskies are aiming to build on their impressive 17-12 victory over USC.

Washington leads the Pac-12 by allowing 15 points per game but faces one of its biggest tests in Oregon running back Royce Freeman, whose 143.2 rushing yards per game ranks sixth nationally. “Royce Freeman is the best running back in the country,” Huskies defensive backs coach Jimmy Lake told the Tacoma News Tribune. “He’s 235 pounds, fast, got great vision, he’s big, he’s elusive.” Freeman has been one of the few bright spots for the disappointing Ducks, who reached last season’s national championship game but are under .500 in conference play through three games for the first time since 2003. Oregon quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., who has missed three of the past four games due to a broken index finger, could return Saturday to provide some much-needed balance for an offense that leaned heavily on Freeman in recent weeks.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Washington -2.5

ABOUT OREGON (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12): Washington is well familiar with Adams, who played for Eastern Washington last season and threw for 475 yards and seven touchdowns in a 59-52 loss to the Huskies. The Ducks’ anemic passing game has been hurt by the absence of big-play receiver Darren Carrington, who could return Saturday after being suspended for the team’s first six games. Oregon’s attempt to improve its struggling secondary has resulted in a larger role for wide receiver Charles Nelson, who made his debut at safety last week against Washington State and finished with a team-high 12 tackles.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (3-2, 1-1): The Huskies’ defense received high praise following their surprising road win over high-powered USC, which committed three turnovers and was held to 1-for-13 on third downs. Linebacker Travis Feeney was named Pac-12 defensive player of the week after recording 2.5 sacks and seven tackles as Washington took over the conference lead in several defensive categories. The future is bright on offense where freshman quarterback Jake Browning leads a young unit that features fellow freshman Myles Gaskin, who rushed for 134 yards against the Trojans.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington ranks tied for seventh in the nation in fewest penalties with 23.

2. Oregon hasn’t allowed an opponent to return a kickoff for a touchdown in 122 games.

3. The Huskies have outscored opponents 66-7 in the third quarter.

PREDICTION: Washington 27, Oregon 21