Oregon 45, Washington 24

No. 2 Oregon 45, No. 19 Washington 24: Marcus Mariota passed for 366 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing score as the Ducks defeated the host Huskies for the 10th consecutive time.

Byron Marshall rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns and Bralon Addison had eight receptions for 157 yards and two scores as Oregon (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12 North) recorded its 18th consecutive road victory. The Ducks had 631 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers.

Bishop Sankey rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns for Washington (4-2, 1-2), which lost its second straight game. Huskies quarterback Keith Price passed for 182 yards and a touchdown with one interception.

Marshall rushed for two scores as Oregon built a 21-7 halftime lead before the pace revved up in the third quarter. Josh Huff had a 65-yard scoring reception for the Ducks but Sankey rushed for 117 yards in the stanza, including scoring runs of 60 and 25 yards as the Huskies moved within 31-24.

Mariota, who rushed for 88 yards, scored on a 5-yard scamper 65 seconds into the final quarter. The Ducks put the game away when Mariota tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Addison with 7:37 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon RB De’Anthony Thomas (ankle) missed his second consecutive game. … Sankey has rushed for 161 or more yards four times this season and has topped 100 five times. … Addison fell one yard shy of his career-best total he had last week against Colorado and has 13 receptions for 315 yards and four touchdowns over the last two games.