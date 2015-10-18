FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oregon 26, Washington 20
#US College Football
October 18, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

Oregon 26, Washington 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEATTLE -- Vernon Adams and Darren Carrington returned to lead Oregon to a 26-20 win over Washington on Saturday night at Husky Stadium.

Adams was back after missing the last two games with a broken finger and threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns to Carrington, who had five catches for 215 yards in his season debut after sitting out because of an NCAA suspension for a failed drug test before the College Football Playoff championship game in January.

Adams led the Ducks (4-3, 2-2 Pac-12) to a touchdown on their first drive with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Carrington. Oregon failed on a two-point attempt to take a 6-0 lead two minutes into the game.

The Ducks stretched the lead to 13-0 when wide receiver Bralon Addison scored on an 8-yard run with 4:30 left in the first half.

Washington kicker Cameron Van Winkle had a 40-yard field goal with 1:06 left in the first half and Oregon kicker Aidan Schneider followed with a 28-yarder to put the Ducks ahead 16-3 at halftime.

Van Winkle opened the second half with a 46-yard field goal that got the Huskies (3-3, 1-2) within 16-6.

Adams found Carrington again for a 9-yard touchdown to put the Ducks ahead 23-6.

Washington running back Myles Gaskin ran for a 72-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to cut the lead to 23-13. Schneider followed with a 26-yard field goal for the Ducks.

Washington quarterback Jake Browning threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jaydon Mickens with 3:35 left in the game.

