Preview: Oregon at Washington State

Oregon is saddled with a losing streak for the first time since 2007 when it visits Washington State on Saturday, but hopes the return of star running back Royce Freeman turns its season around. The junior suffered a leg injury during the Ducks' 35-22 loss to No. 15 Nebraska on Sept. 17 and did not play in Oregon's 41-38 setback to Colorado last week, but assistant coach Gary Campbell said Tuesday that the junior fully participated in practice.

The Ducks lead the Pac-12 in rushing at 275.8 yards per game despite Freeman missing time and his presence supports redshirt freshman quarterback Dakota Prukop. Oregon's offensive line also features four freshmen, so the Ducks must prepare for the Cougars to pressure the inexperienced unit. "We'll be ready for that stuff (blitzes),'' Ducks coach Mark Helfrich told reporters. "Obviously with a bye week, they might do something a bit differently. They've done some five-down stuff against us in the past and a lot of pressure the last time we were there." The Cougars routed Idaho 56-6 on Sept. 17 for their first victory behind an unusually strong rushing attack after opening the season with losses to FCS member Eastern Washington 45-42 and at Boise State 31-28.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Oregon -1.5

ABOUT OREGON (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12): The Ducks led the Pac-12 in rushing for the last 10 years and appear poised to make it 11 as sophomore Tony Brooks-James filled in admirably for Freeman by scoring three touchdowns against Nebraska and rushing for 120 yards and a score versus Colorado. Prukop's career is off to a solid start statistically with a 66.7 percent completion rate and eight TDs against one interception with junior wide receiver Darren Carrington II (14.7 yards per 19 catches, three TDs) emerging as his top threat. Freshman linebacker Troy Dye's 5.5 tackles for loss are second-most in the Pac-12 and include two sacks.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (1-2, 0-0): While the Cougars own the second-worst rushing attack in the Pac-12 at 121.7 yards per game, it is an improvement over the conference-low 80.5 average of a year ago. Washington State, though, lives and dies through coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense with junior Luke Falk (74.1 completion rate, 11 touchdowns, two interceptions), whose 359.5 yards per game over his career leads active FBS quarterbacks. Senior wide receiver Gabe Marks (school-record 254 receptions) is tied for ninth in the nation with an average of nine catches per game and caught a team-best four touchdowns this season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oregon freshman DB Brenden Schooler (two interceptions) and the Ducks (five) are tied for the Pac-12 lead.

2. Marks is fourth all-time on the Pac-12 reception list and needs six to pass Arizona's Mike Thomas (2005-08) and move into second. Colorado's Nelson Spruce (2012-15) tops the list with 294, a number Marks is on pace to surpass.

3. Oregon leads the series 47-39-7 after Washington State stunned the Ducks 45-38 in double overtime last season to snap an eight-game slide to Oregon.

PREDICTION: Oregon 42, Washington State 33