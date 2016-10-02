FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington State runs all over Oregon
October 2, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Washington State runs all over Oregon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Washington State runs all over Oregon

Washington State's "Air Raid" offense went to the ground to score six rushing touchdowns in a 51-33 win over Oregon on Saturday night at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash.

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk threw for 371 yards while the Cougars (2-2) finished with 280 yards on the ground.

After Oregon (2-3) failed to convert on fourth down on its first drive, Washington State scored first when Falk threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Gabe Marks.

Oregon answered with an 11-yard touchdown run by running back Royce Freeman on a fourth-and-1 to tie the game 7-7.

The Cougars went back ahead with a 13-play drive that went 75 yards before running back Gerard Wicks scored on a 4-yard run to take a 14-7.

The Ducks tied the game again when Freeman scored on a 1-yard run to make it 14-14.

Washington State made it 21-14 when running back Jamal Morrow scored on a 10-yard run midway through the second quarter. Wicks added a 2-yard scoring run in the final minute of the second quarter as the Cougars led 28-14 at halftime.

Falk was 20-for-25 for 198 yards and a touchdown in the half.

Washington State got a safety midway through the third quarter when Hercules Mata'afa sacked Oregon quarterback Dakota Prukop in the end zone to take a 30-14 lead.

Freeman got the Ducks within 30-20 on a 75-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but Oregon missed the two-point conversion.

Morrow scored on a 14-yard touchdown run and James Williams had a 38-yard touchdown run to put the Cougars ahead 44-20 midway through the fourth quarter.

Oregon wide receiver Charles Nelson followed with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that got the Ducks within 44-26.

Prukop was 14-for-22 for 132 yards while Freeman ran for 138 yards and three scores.

Oregon freshman quarterback Justin Herbert added a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

