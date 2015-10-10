Arizona 44, Oregon State 7

Arizona quarterback Anu Solomon passed for 276 yards in his return from a concussion, true freshman running back Orlando Bradford scored the first three touchdowns of his career, and the host Wildcats beat Oregon State 44-7 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) rolled to 385 yards in the first half, when running backs Nick Wilson and Bradford each rushed for two scores and Arizona built a 34-7 edge.

Solomon, who missed last week’s game, completed 17 of 30 passes in three quarters of work. He has thrown 168 passes, dating to last season’s Fiesta Bowl, without an interception, the third-longest streak in school history.

Wilson, who entered the game leading the Pac-12 with a 123.2-yard rushing average, sat out the second half after gaining 78 yards on 12 carries. He missed a couple of series in the first half, when trainers looked at his right shoulder.

Second-stringer Jared Baker ripped off a 73-yard run and finished with 123 yards on 10 carries. Bradford rushed 19 times for 83 yards.

Oregon State (2-3, 0-2) cut Arizona’s lead to 13-7 with 10:59 to go in the second quarter, but the Wildcats scored the final 31 points. Beavers quarterback Seth Collins missed about the final eight minutes of the first half because of an apparent leg injury, but he returned to start the second half. The true freshman completed 8 of 24 passes for 56 yards with an interception. He also rushed for 56 yards.

Arizona bounced back from losses to UCLA and Stanford by a combined score of 111-47.