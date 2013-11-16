Preview: Oregon State at Arizona State

Arizona State seeks its fifth consecutive win and attempts to maintain its lead in the Pac-12 South when it hosts pass-happy Oregon State on Saturday. The No. 22 Sun Devils possess a one-game lead over UCLA and USC in the race for a spot in the conference championship game and narrowly avoided Utah’s upset bid last weekend. Oregon State is coming off a bye after back-to-back losses to Stanford and USC to fall out of the North race.

The Sun Devils averaged 54 points in three straight blowout wins before having to score 13 fourth-quarter points for a 20-19 win over the Utes. Arizona State leads the Pac-12 in total defense (332.7 yards per game) as it tries to contain a Oregon State attack that ranks second nationally in passing offense (404.8) and is averaging 37.2 points. The Beavers are 4-0 on the road and averaged 46.5 points in those victories.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Arizona State -14

ABOUT OREGON STATE (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12): Brandin Cooks has 91 receptions to tie the school mark shared by James Rodgers (2009) and Markus Wheaton (2012), and is nine away from becoming the fifth player in Pac-12 history to reach 100. Cooks has 1,344 yards and 14 touchdown receptions as a top-notch target for quarterback Sean Mannion, who leads the nation with 3,540 yards and is tied for second with 31 touchdowns. Defensive end Scott Crichton (12 tackles for loss) and cornerback Steven Nelson (tied for the Pac-12 lead with five interceptions) are having strong seasons.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (7-2, 5-1): Running back Marion Grice hasn’t scored a touchdown in back-to-back games after finding the end zone 18 times over the first seven games. Grice (12 rushing scores, six receiving) has teamed with multi-purpose quarterback Taylor Kelly (24 passing touchdowns, seven rushing) to fuel an offense averaging 43.7 points per game. Highly-coveted NFL prospect Will Sutton is coming on strong after a quiet first half of the season and the defensive tackle had nine tackles and his first career interception in the win over Utah.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oregon State has won four of the last five meetings, including a 36-26 home win last season.

2. The Sun Devils have forced 64 three-and-outs this season.

3. The Beavers average just 69.4 rushing yards per game, which is 121st nationally out of 123 FBS program.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 55, Oregon State 44