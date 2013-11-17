No. 22 Arizona State 30, Oregon State 17: Marion Grice rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns as the host Sun Devils knocked off the Beavers in Pac-12 play.

D.J. Foster also rushed for a score as Arizona State (8-2, 6-1) maintained its one-game lead over UCLA and USC in the Pac-12 South. The Sun Devils forced five turnovers with Robert Nelson returning one of his two interceptions for a touchdown.

Sean Mannion passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns for Oregon State (6-4, 4-3) but was also intercepted four times as the Beavers lost their third consecutive contest. Brandin Cooks caught nine passes for 99 yards to become the fifth player in Pac-12 history with 100 receptions in a season.

Mannion capped a 12-play, 96-yard touchdown drive with a 6-yard scoring toss to Caleb Smith to pull Oregon State within 20-10 late in the third quarter. Zane Gonzalez kicked an 18-yard field goal with 5:25 left and Nelson delivered his 23-yard interception return 17 seconds later to make it a 20-point margin.

Grice scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and Foster added an 8-yard scoring run as Arizona State scored the first 20 points. Trevor Romaine got the Beavers on the board with a 22-yard field goal to end the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cooks also set the Oregon State record with 100 receptions, snapping a tie with James Rodgers (2009) and Markus Wheaton (2012), whom both had 91. … Grice has 20 touchdowns (14 rushing, six receiving) and joins Wilford “Whizzer” White (22 in 1950) and Terry Battle (20 in 1996) as the only Sun Devils to score 20 or more in a season. … Oregon State’s Connor Hamlett (nine receptions for 119 yards, one TD) and Arizona State’s Jaelen Strong (seven for 106) topped 100 yards receiving.