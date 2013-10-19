Preview: Oregon State at California

Oregon State looks for its sixth straight win when it visits California in a Pac-12 Conference contest on Saturday. The Beavers have surprisingly kept pace with No. 2 Oregon in the North Division led by quarterback Sean Mannion, who threw for 493 yards in last week’s win at Washington State. Mannion leads the nation in passing, averaging 418.5 yards a game, and has thrown 25 touchdowns for the nation’s 12th-ranked scoring team (43.3 points per game).

California continues to flounder against one of the nation’s toughest schedules. Since a win over Portland State, the Golden Bears have lost four straight and have played four ranked teams overall and their five losses are against teams with a combined record of 24-5 on the season. QB Jared Goff ranks second in the conference in passing, throwing for 339.3 yards a game but the freshman appeared rattled last week at UCLA.

TV: 10:30 ET, ESPN2. LINE: Oregon State -10.5.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12): The Beavers, who have won each of their past five games at Berkeley, Calif., are getting fairly comfortable away from home. Three wins in their current streak have come on the road and they’ll become bowl eligible with another one this week. Mannion’s favorite target continues to be Brandin Cooks who leads the nation in receiving with 944 yards.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (1-5, 0-3 Pac-12): Goff is on pace to set the school’s single-season passing mark - having thrown for 450 or more yards three times this season - but threw an interception and missed several open receivers last week. Goff may not get much help from the running game this week as tailback Daniel Lasco will miss the contest with a shoulder injury. Lasco is second on the team in rushing with 213 yards and team-leader Brendan Bigelow (277) didn’t get a carry as Cal gained only 105 yards on the ground against UCLA.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oregon State is looking to start 3-0 in Pac-12 road games for the first time since the 1939 season.

2. Eight starters from Cal’s opening day lineup are out with injuries.

3. Oregon State safety Zack Robinson (concussion) and tight end Connor Hamlett (knee) are doubtful for the game.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 38, Cal 27