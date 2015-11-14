Preview: Oregon State at California

California would seem to have a good chance of snapping its four-game losing streak on Saturday against visiting Oregon State, which has been eliminated from bowl game contention and stands as the only winless team in Pac-12 play. After starting the season 5-0, the Golden Bears have fallen out of the conference title race and dropped to 111th nationally in total defense at an average of 458.2 yards allowed.

The Golden Bears can become bowl eligible for the first time since 2011 with a win, but they need to rediscover the formula that saw them average 43.4 points over their first five games. Quarterback Jared Goff recorded his second-worst passer rating of the season in last Saturday’s 44-28 loss at Oregon, and the defense allowed the Ducks to post a school-record 777 yards of total offense. Cal should be able to get on track against the rebuilding Beavers, who have lost 18 of their last 20 conference games. Oregon State has been outscored 223-87 in league play under first-year coach Gary Andersen, whose team hit a new low point with last week’s 41-0 home loss to UCLA.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: California -20.5

ABOUT OREGON STATE (2-7, 0-6 Pac-12): The Beavers have scored two touchdowns in the past three games and have averaged 14.5 points in Pac-12 play, but Andersen isn’t about to surrender. “I enjoy the fight I‘m in every single day,” he told reporters. “I’ll continue to bounce back. It’s just a struggle right now for everybody. It’s a struggle for every kid in that locker room. It’s a struggle for every fan. It’s a struggle for every coach.” The Beavers have holes throughout their lineup but particularly at quarterback, where Nick Mitchell and Marcus McMaryion have been ineffective in place of fellow freshman Seth Collins, who is not expected to return this season due to a knee injury.

ABOUT CAL (5-4, 2-4): Goff fell out of the Heisman Trophy race with several subpar performances, but he still ranks 12th nationally with 2,866 passing yards along with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Wide receiver Kenny Lawler has nine touchdowns and could add to that number against an Oregon State secondary that allowed UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen to throw for 333 yards and two scores last week. Linebacker Hardy Nickerson averages a team-high 7.3 tackles and cornerback Darius White has three interceptions to lead the defense, which is tied for sixth in the nation with 14 interceptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The winning team has scored at least 45 points in each of the last three games in the series.

2. Cal is looking to snap a six-game losing streak to the Beavers in Berkeley.

3. Oregon State WR Datrin Guyton was dismissed from the program for a violation of team rules last Monday.

PREDICTION: Cal 48, Oregon State 24