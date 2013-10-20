FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oregon State 49, California 17
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 20, 2013 / 6:19 AM / 4 years ago

Oregon State 49, California 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS Mannion’s yardages in 2nd graph 17 to 14 in 3rd graph)

Oregon State 49, California 17: Sean Mannion continued his torrid pace with four more touchdown passes as the visiting Beavers rolled to their sixth straight win.

Mannion, leading the nation in passing yards (2,992) and touchdowns (29), finished 36-of-46 for 481 yards. He has thrown at least three TD passes in every game this season for Oregon State (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12), which kept pace with No. 2 Oregon tied for the conference’s North Division lead.

Brandin Cooks, the nation’s leading receiver, torched the Bears’ depleted secondary for 197 of his career-high 232 yards before the break. Cooks finished with 13 receptions including a touchdown and also took an end around down the sideline for a 14-yard TD while going over the century mark receiving for the fifth straight game.

Oregon State entered the game 10th in the nation in scoring (43.3 points per game) and raced to a 28-3 halftime lead. The Beavers got a pair of short rushing touchdowns by Terron Ward while Richard Mullaney, Caleb Smith and Storm Woods caught TD passes.

Cal (1-6, 0-4) got a pair of short touchdown passes from backup quarterback Zach Kline but the Bears lost for the fifth straight time. The Bears turned the ball over four times.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cooks went over 1,000 yards receiving for the season (1,176). It’s the 12th time the Beavers have had someone reach that total. ... Freshman quarterback Jared Goff (21-for-31, 220 yards) was benched in the third quarter after throwing an interception and losing a fumble for Cal. ... Mannion eclipsed 350 yards passing for a school-record seventh straight time and nearly had another touchdown pass but Smith fumbled the ball just before crossing the goal line in the final seconds of the first half.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.