Oregon State 49, California 17: Sean Mannion continued his torrid pace with four more touchdown passes as the visiting Beavers rolled to their sixth straight win.

Mannion, leading the nation in passing yards (2,992) and touchdowns (29), finished 36-of-46 for 481 yards. He has thrown at least three TD passes in every game this season for Oregon State (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12), which kept pace with No. 2 Oregon tied for the conference’s North Division lead.

Brandin Cooks, the nation’s leading receiver, torched the Bears’ depleted secondary for 197 of his career-high 232 yards before the break. Cooks finished with 13 receptions including a touchdown and also took an end around down the sideline for a 14-yard TD while going over the century mark receiving for the fifth straight game.

Oregon State entered the game 10th in the nation in scoring (43.3 points per game) and raced to a 28-3 halftime lead. The Beavers got a pair of short rushing touchdowns by Terron Ward while Richard Mullaney, Caleb Smith and Storm Woods caught TD passes.

Cal (1-6, 0-4) got a pair of short touchdown passes from backup quarterback Zach Kline but the Bears lost for the fifth straight time. The Bears turned the ball over four times.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cooks went over 1,000 yards receiving for the season (1,176). It’s the 12th time the Beavers have had someone reach that total. ... Freshman quarterback Jared Goff (21-for-31, 220 yards) was benched in the third quarter after throwing an interception and losing a fumble for Cal. ... Mannion eclipsed 350 yards passing for a school-record seventh straight time and nearly had another touchdown pass but Smith fumbled the ball just before crossing the goal line in the final seconds of the first half.