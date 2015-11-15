Cal 54, Oregon State 24

Junior quarterback Jared Goff threw six touchdown passes to help Cal become bowl eligible for the first time since 2011 with a 54-24 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif.

Goff completed 26 of 37 passes for 453 yards for the Golden Bears (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Sophomore running back Tre Watson rushed for 110 yards on 10 carries.

Freshman quarterback Nick Mitchell completed 14 of 27 passes for two touchdowns for Oregon State (2-8, 0-6).

The Bears scored 17 consecutive points to seize control in the second quarter. Mitchell found sophomore wide receiver Jordan Villamin over the middle for a 29-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of the first half, but the Bears carried a 24-10 lead into the break.

Cal added to its advantage when Goff threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Darius Powe a minute into the third quarter. It was the first of three Goff touchdown passes in the first 6:22 of the second half to give Cal a commanding 44-18 lead.

Mitchell threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to freshman tight end Noah Togiai later in the third quarter before he was knocked out of the game with an apparent head injury. Freshman Marcus McMaryion replaced Mitchell but completed just 1 of 8 passes.

Goff threw one more touchdown pass to 300-pound freshman running back Malik McMorris before leaving the game with 5:10 remaining in the game.